COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Redstone — who, when, where, how

After a year of waiting and hoping for an end to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus, many U. S. Army Aviation and Missile Command personnel are anxiously awaiting their opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



Health care personnel at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, the location of AMCOM headquarters, began administering the vaccine in mid-January. The phased rollout plan will continue according to guidelines set forth by the Department of Defense schema.



Sgt. Maj. Shawn Redondo, AMCOM operations sergeant major, attends daily COVID-19 updates. He explained the four phases and said Redstone Arsenal is currently in phase 1B, which includes personnel identified as critical and mission essential, frontline essential workers, as well as those who will be traveling or deploying overseas.



“I’m expecting us to move to the next category soon,” he said. “We also might see a change to the prioritization, based on recent guidance from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]. The next category is 1C, which includes individuals ages 64 to 74, those who are considered high-risk due to severe illness or underlying conditions, and essential workers not captured in a previous phase.”



Redondo said the classification of “high-risk,” will not include personally identifiable information; supervisors will not disclose names and conditions. If a member of their team needs to be included in the category, they will only report statistics.



The largest category is phase 2, which includes anyone authorized to receive the vaccine by the DoD. Redondo said he does not expect that category to be open until late summer or early fall.



All AMCOM employees stationed on Redstone Arsenal are authorized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Fox Army Health Center when their category is open, but they are not required to do so. The vaccine is voluntary and the location is as well.



To receive it at FAHC, personnel need to request an account on the Patient Centered Resource System, https://www.redstone.amedd.army.mil/PCRS/Notice



“Fox Army Health Center is using the PCRS to schedule vaccine appointments,” Redondo said. “The site determines your category based on your answers to questions. Once your category is up, you can schedule your first vaccine appointment.”



Account registration is open now, but appointments will only be available once your category is open.



AMCOM employees stationed outside of Redstone can receive their vaccine from the military treatment facility at their location. Redondo recommends they follow their garrison or unit command guidance, as each installation distribution plan is different.



In addition to staying up-to-date on local guidance, Redondo also asks for patience.



“Everything is changing and everything is very fluid, so what you hear today or this week may not hold true because it’s a very fluid and dynamic environment right now,” he said. “If you have questions or concerns, bring them up to your leadership and they will make it back to myself or the team. We are staying on top of it and we are making sure we get the vaccine out everywhere to everyone that wants to receive it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 Story ID: 389428 Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 This work, COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Redstone — who, when, where, how, by Michelle Gordon