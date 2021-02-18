The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) conducted a passing exercise (PASSEX) with the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel HMJS Cornwall in the Caribbean Sea, Feb. 18.



The PASSEX provided an opportunity for both navies to improve interoperability and demonstrate their ability to communicate, navigate and operate together at sea.



"It is always a rewarding experience to operate and train with our regional partners,” said Cmdr. Christopher Norris, commanding officer of James E. Williams. “I’m proud of our team’s ability to work together and improve our tactical readiness and precision.”



During the PASSEX, the ships were able to test communications and exercise maritime command and control to help develop greater trust, understanding and respect for each other’s capabilities. Improving interoperability strengthens the strategic partnership with the Jamaican Coast Guard.



James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



For more information on USS James E. Williams visit:

https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/ddg95/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 15:31 Story ID: 389414 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS James E. Williams and Jamaican Coast Guard Train in the Caribbean, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.