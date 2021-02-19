First Army Commemorates Black History Month on Foundation Day

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – First Army’s mission of creating a “People First” environment presented itself Thursday on Foundation Day as First Army celebrated Black History Month honoring the history and prestige of Black and African American military service members who have fought and sacrificed for this country. This special Black History Month commemoration recognized the obstacles and adversity of Black service members.



Captain Kevin Braafladt, First Army Command Historian, gave a special presentation on the topic. His speech featured prominent Black Soldiers serving in First Army, including Soldiers and units serving from the shores of Normandy on D-Day, to the World War I training camps of Iowa.



As First Army commits to its people, mission, and history, Foundation Day, commencing one day each month, provides the opportunity to connect with the people around us to build a cohesive support system that promotes diversity of thought and opinion, human dignity, and fairness. The lives of Black soldiers in First Army during challenging times, war and peace, illuminates First Army’s steadfast oath to be the standard bearer of equality.

