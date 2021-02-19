Montana Guard Sends First Female Lower Enlisted Infantryman to Basic Training

Ronan-local and University of Montana junior Pfc. Micalann McCrea raised her right hand to be the first female lower enlisted infantryman in the Montana Army National Guard, December, 2020. McCrea will join Alpha Company 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion out of Billings, Montana.



In 2016, the U.S. Army opened serving in the infantry to females. Since that date, Montana has yet to send a female to OSUT. McCrea is scheduled to leave for One Station Unit Training (OSUT) February 23.



McCrea said she didn’t know she’d be Montana’s first female lower enlisted infantryman when she and her recruiter discussed potential jobs for her in the National Guard. But given the goals and drive she already has, the role was a perfect fit.



“I’m really excited to be pushed beyond the limits I ever thought I had,” McCrea said.



McCrea said her goal is to become a police officer and, one day, a detective. MCrea is currently attending the University of Montana for a degree in criminology and a minor in psychology. She said she sees the military as a career boosting opportunity. She will also receive a 100% tuition waiver at the University of Montana for her service.



McCrea will attend a recruiting event for the Missoula Police Department within the week before she leaves for OSUT.



While talking about OSUT, McCrea said she was nervous about committing to something as big as the military, but that the opportunity excites her.



“Something’s telling me that this is going to be something that I’ve been looking for for a really long time, something that I’ve needed,” McCrea said.



“She’ll crush it [in OSUT],” Spc. Cody Warner, an Active Duty Operational Support (ADOS) in Recruiting in Missoula who initially approached McCrea about joining the guard, said. “She’s already asking me about schools, like ranger school and air assault school.”



McCrea attended her first drill with the Recruit Sustainment Program, a program designed to increase the success rate of National Guard recruits in basic training, this January. She said she was impressed by the support she has received in regards to being infantry.



“I don’t think I’ve had one negative comment about like ‘you can’t do that’. It’s all been very positive support, even from people I don’t know,” McCrea said. “In the National Guard, nobody wants to see somebody fail. They’re all behind me, they want to see this happen.”

