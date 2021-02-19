2CAB'S Nightmare Battalion Zero in on Aerial Gunnery

BIESUNG, Republic of Korea -- 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducts aerial gunnery qualifications, Feb. 6 - 12, at Biesung Range.



Aerial gunnery is a semiannual requirement for pilots and their aircrews to maintain their confidence and proficiency with a M240H Machine Gun. The aircrews of 3-2 GSAB are required to pass a series of tests known as “tables” to achieve the qualification.



“Aerial Gunnery allows us to remain at a high level of readiness while stationed in a hostile environment,” said Sgt. Kurt Lewis, 3-2 GSAB’s Master Door Gunner. “3-2 needs to accomplish aerial gunnery in order to keep as many aircrew personnel fully mission qualified on the M240H in order to better support and defend the Republic of Korea.”



Gunnery tables I-III involve academics and simulator training. Gunnery tables IV-VI are engagements from the helicopter to ground targets with a series of complicated aircrew coordination efforts to effectively engage multiple targets at varying airspeeds and altitudes during day and night fire.



Aircrews utilized both UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinooks to effectively engage their targets. 3-2 GSAB was allotted seven days to train and qualify 45 Soldiers and yet the unit was able to successfully complete their aerial gunnery in just three days.



“3-2 GSAB's performance during the aerial gunnery was outstanding,” said 1st. Lt. David Meise, the officer in charge of 3-2 GSAB’s aerial gunnery. “This was my second time at an aerial gunnery in Korea and it was a continued success.”



3-2 GSAB’s ability to accomplish their mission in a few days was not an easy feat due to constant timeline changes and weather calls.



“All units involved remain flexible and adapted to shifting timelines due to weather and ROK coordination,” said Meise. “Operations at the range were safely conducted the entire time and all Soldiers deployed and redeployed without a problem. Overall, I am extremely impressed with everyone's hard work and commitment to this mission.”

