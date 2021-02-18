Mathis Fitness Center Provides showers for base members affected by Water Advisory

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The Mathis Fitness Center opened its doors and showers to Goodfellow Air Force Base personnel and their families affected by the San Angelo’s Citywide Precautionary Water Advisory here, on Feb. 11-12.



“We are so grateful to help out our base members affected by the water advisory,” said Mathis Fitness Center Operation Director, Lavar Grimes. “It’s extremely humbling for us to play our part in helping Team Goodfellow through this challenge.”



The City of San Angelo issued an Emergency Declaration of Feb. 9 due to “potential damage, injury, or impacts to health and human safety resulting from unknown contaminants in the water system,” according to the city’s statement.



As of Feb. 9, Goodfellow was cleared to resume normal water use, however other parts of the city remained under restrictions and were still subject to an ongoing advisory.



“The 17th Training Wing and Goodfellow are dedicated to the health and safety of our personnel and their families,” said Col. Andres Nazario, 17th TRW commander. “As a team, we will get through this challenge and press ahead.”

