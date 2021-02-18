News Release** BEALE AIRCRAFT INCIDENT AT LOCAL AIRPORT

An Air Force T-38 Talon assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing experienced a gear-up landing at Mather Airport at approximately 9:00 a.m. this morning.



The aircrew sustained no injuries.



The incident is currently under investigation.



Additional details will be provided as they become available.



Beale aircraft utilize the Mather Airport and local airspace to conduct training operations.



Questions can be directed to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs Office at

9rw.pa@us.af.mil or 530-634-8887

