    **News Release** BEALE AIRCRAFT INCIDENT AT LOCAL AIRPORT

    BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Courtesy Story

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Force T-38 Talon assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing experienced a gear-up landing at Mather Airport at approximately 9:00 a.m. this morning.

    The aircrew sustained no injuries.

    The incident is currently under investigation.

    Additional details will be provided as they become available.

    Beale aircraft utilize the Mather Airport and local airspace to conduct training operations.

    Questions can be directed to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs Office at
    9rw.pa@us.af.mil or 530-634-8887

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 14:43
    Story ID: 389321
    Location: BAKERSFIELD, CA, US 
    TAGS

    T-38
    News Release
    Gear-up Landing

