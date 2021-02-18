Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIRCRAFT INCIDENT AT LOCAL AIRPORT

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Story by Capt. Brittany Curry 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – An Air Force T-38 Talon assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing experienced a gear-up landing at Mather Airport at approximately 9:00 a.m. this morning.

    The aircrew sustained no injuries.

    The incident is currently under investigation. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

    Beale aircraft utilize the Mather Airport and local airspace to conduct training operations.

    Questions can be directed to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs Office at 9rw.pa@us.af.mil or 530-634-8887.

