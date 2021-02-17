Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deployed Soldiers run marathon for a good cause

    Deployed Soldiers run marathon for a good cause

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Stern, logistics officer with Headquarters Support Company,...... read more read more

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    02.17.2021

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    Although deployed to the Middle East, Soldiers are still finding ways to stay active, even dedicating a couple hours on Sunday to run in memory of a decorated Army aviator.

    About 120 Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade participated in a marathon and half-marathon throughout their area of operations. The main event was held at Camp Buehring, Kuwait but runners at other bases and outposts participated virtually.

    They raced in memory of Michael J. Novosel, Sr., a native of Etna, Pennsylvania, who served for over 40 years as an Army aviator and received the Medal of Honor for rescuing 29 Soldiers during the Vietnam War. He served two tours in Vietnam where he flew 2,543 missions in the UH-1 Huey and nearly 5,600 medical evacuees.

    “The marathon was initiated to provide our Soldiers a mid-tour event that would keep their motivation and physical endurance high,” said Lt. Col. Michael Girvin, executive officer for the 28th ECAB and head organizer of the race. “What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day with a little grit and determination while away from our loved ones and to remember the sacrifices of Michael J. Novosel.”

    The top finisher in the marathon was Capt. Sam DeBold, support operations officer with Headquarters Support Company, 628th Aviation Support Battalion. DeBold ran at Camp Buehring and completed the marathon with a time of 3:37:59.

    The top finisher in the half-marathon was Capt. Matthew Groff, a UH-60 pilot with 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion. Groff also ran at Camp Buehring and completed the half-marathon with a time of 1:22:37.

    Many Soldiers also supported the race by manning medical points, passing out water and Gatorade, keeping time and encouraging runners along the route as they passed by.

    “Throughout our area of operations, where we had both large and small outposts, our junior officers and NCOs stepped up to coordinate medical and logistic support,” said Girvin.

    Novosel’s son, Michael Jr., also was an Army aviator and volunteered to serve with his father in Vietnam. After his father’s death in 2006, Michael Jr. made appearances on his behalf and established the Michael J. Novosel Foundation which aims to help troops navigate gaps in Veterans Affairs benefits and with their transition to civilian life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 09:04
    Story ID: 389279
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Soldiers run marathon for a good cause, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    Ohio National Guard

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    Wisconsin National Guard

    Marathon

    Nebraska National Guard

    Saudi Arabia

    28th CAB

    28th

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    Indiana National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Jordan

    army aviation

    West Virginia National Guard

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    run

    aviators

    fitness

    Helicopter

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    Syria

    Iraq

    mobilize

    PT

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    race

    aviator

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Army Central

    4-4 ARB

    PAARNG

    Keystone

    ARNG

    Michigan National Guard

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    OHARNG

    ARCENT

    OKARNG

    New Jersey National Guard

    628

    NJARNG

    INARNG

    MIARNG

    WIARNG

    Operation Spartan Shield

    4-4

    104th Aviation Regiment

    WVARNG

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    NEARNG

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    4-4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    Marathon
    fitness
    Kuwait
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT