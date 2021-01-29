Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Navy Region Southwest Join Forces to Fight COVID-19

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano | 210108-N-VI515-1064 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 8, 2021) Ralph Nadler, a firefighter assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano | 210108-N-VI515-1064 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 8, 2021) Ralph Nadler, a firefighter assigned to the Seal Beach Federal Fire Department, receives the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at Naval Medical Center San Diego Jan. 8. The vaccine is in distribution phase 1b to include critical national capabilities, personnel deploying overseas locations, and other critical and essential support personnel. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erwin Jacob V. Miciano) see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) joined forces with Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) Federal Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and provide immunization training, Jan. 29.



The event at the conference center was led by staff from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego and their main goal was to provide vaccines to eligible Military Health System beneficiaries, based on the Department of Defense’s priority plan, which recently expanded to those 75 years and older.



According to Pamela Resurreccion, an emergency medicine trauma nurse who works for NMFP’s regional EMS team, the event also provided an opportunity to train EMS personnel to give immunizations, which will augment the Navy Medicine team in the fight against COVID-19 by increasing the number of personnel trained to give vaccinations.



As the vaccine becomes available to more beneficiaries across the Department of Defense, boosting the number of trained vaccinators will ensure that Navy Medicine can move swiftly to administer the vaccine to all who volunteer.



Before the event, Matt Rios, Regional EMS Chief for NRSW’s Regional Federal Fire and EMS, attended a “Train the Trainer” course Jan. 8, given by staff from Naval Medical Center San Diego’s preventive medicine department, certifying him to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and to train other EMS providers to do so.



Among those Rios trained was Garrett Robillard, EMS Chief for the San Diego Federal Fire Department. Together, he and Rios attended the vaccination event at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center and offered the training to their Federal Fire colleagues who were on hand to provide medical assistance, if needed.



“The goal of the ‘Train the Trainer” concept for the COVID-19 vaccine is for EMS providers to share the training to one another,” said Resurreccion. “Together, they’ve been able to deliver the training across the Navy Region Southwest installations, from San Diego to Ventura County.”



Resurreccion herself received the training from Robillard and she’s confident that Navy Medicine personnel are more than ready to support vaccination efforts, thanks to the collaboration with Federal Fire’s EMS providers.



“We at the NMFP Regional EMS Office work closely with local medical directors from our military treatment facilities and the installation’s EMS teams to provide support and ensure EMS providers are barrier-free in the delivery of care to the community,” said Ms. Resurreccion.



NMFP’s regional EMS team also provides program oversight, monitoring, and analysis of performance, quality assurance, and continuing education training support for the Federal Fire and EMS providers, Resurreccion added.



Both the Federal Fire and EMS personnel and the Navy Region Southwest medical teams agree that in working together with their vaccination efforts, they can help stop the spread of COVID-19.



“The Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department is driven by our mission to serve the Department of the Navy and surrounding communities,” stated Robbilard. “We are able to achieve this by serving our customer through our core values. We will remain ready at all times to train on the most up-to-date information to exceed the standards and create innovation.”



Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) provides oversight for 11 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. NMFP also oversees eight research laboratories that deliver cutting edge health and medical research to enhance the deployment readiness and survivability of our Joint Forces.