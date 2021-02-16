Fact Sheet: U.S. Army North COVID-19 Vaccination Site Support Since February 2021

U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command's Joint Force Land Component Command, has overseen the Department of Defense's COVID-19 response operation in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services since March 2020. This fact sheet reflects assistance to state-run, federally supported community vaccination centers since February 2021. Approximately 1,710 military medical and support personnel are currently working, or will soon work, in four states and one territory as part of the federal vaccine response to the pandemic.



DoD Community Vaccination Center Support



As part of new COVID-19 support efforts, and sourced from new Active Duty personnel recently announced by DoD to support the new effort.



 California

o In California, approximately 220 service members who arrived February 11, will support one team in one city.

 One, 222-person Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army, will support the Community Vaccination Center at California State University Los Angeles in Los Angeles.



 New York

o In New York, approximately 280 service members, arriving February 19, will support two teams in two cities.

 One, 139-person Type 2 Team from the U.S. Navy will support the CVC at York College in Jamaica.

 One, 139-person Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force will support the CVC at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.



 Texas

o In Texas, approximately 500 service members, arriving February 19, will support three teams in three cities.

 One, 222-person Type 1 Team from the U.S. Air Force, will support the CVC at the NRG Center in Houston.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Army will support the CVC at Fair Park Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

 One, 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps will support the CVC at AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park in Arlington.



As part of ongoing COVID-19 support efforts, and sourced from Active Duty personnel previously identified to support the ongoing effort.



 New Jersey

o In New Jersey, approximately 100 service members will support four teams in more than six cities.

 One, 25-person Type 5 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, which arrived February 11, will support the CVC at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset and, later, at a CVC site to be determined in Paterson.

 One, 25-person Type 5 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, arriving February 19, will support the CVC at Trenton Central High School in Trenton and, later, at the CVC at Iglesia Pentecostal Church in Vineland.

 One, 25-person Type 5 Team from the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, arriving February 19, will support the CVC at Thomas G. Dunn Sports Center in Elizabeth and, later, at a CVC site to be

determined in Camden.

 One, approximately 25-person Type 5 Team will support two CVC sites at two to-be-determined locations, arriving on a date to be determined.



 U.S. Virgin Islands

o In the U.S. Virgin Islands, approximately 50 service members will support two teams on two islands, arriving on a date to be determined.

 One, 25-person Type 4 Team will support a CVC at the University of the Virgin Islands campus on St. Thomas.

 One, 25-person Type 4 Team will support a CVC at the University of the Virgin Islands campus on St. Croix.



For more information regarding CVCs, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook.pdf.



For additional information, contact the ARNORTH and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FedVaxResp.

