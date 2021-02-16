Airmen develop, implement test for F-15E RECCE pod adapter system, wiring

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera | Airman 1st Class Quentin Thompson (left) and Senior Airman Kierra Hamil (middle), 4th...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera | Airman 1st Class Quentin Thompson (left) and Senior Airman Kierra Hamil (middle), 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technicians, and Senior Airman Thiago Santos (right), 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron electronics technician, start the Eclypse tester and run a program to test an F-15E Strike Eagle’s pod system and wiring at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 3, 2021. The electrical and environmental shop and precision measurement equipment laboratory worked together to write the code for this test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. - Airmen from the 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental shop and the 4th Fighter Readiness Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory shop have come together to find a solution for a test set.



Using tools and capabilities they already have, these Airmen are taking the initiative to develop and implement a new test that will allow for proper voltage testing of an F-15E Strike Eagles.



“Having the capability to check the aircrafts pod adapter system and wiring prior to installing the reconnaissance pod will minimize potential damage and destruction of this expensive asset,” said Senior Airman Kierra Hamil, 4th CMS electrical and environmental technician.



The pod is a self-contained surveillance pod that provides the aircraft with the ability to precisely geo-locate points of interest and conduct surveillance activities day or night and in adverse weather conditions.



The current method, is becoming obsolete and is the reason for developing the new test.



“My leadership came to me and told me there was a problem with the current test set,” said Senior Airman Alex McFarland, 4th CMS electrical and environmental technician. “We are known for making these test programs and we are one of the few bases that has kept up with the Eclypse test unit over the years.”



In order to create the new test, the Airmen collaborated and wrote software for the test set they already had and built interconnect cables. They are now in the process of testing the program.



“Once certified, this test will meet the need to verify that no power anomalies exist which could potentially damage the pod,” said Hamil. “The main benefit will be the versatility and effectiveness of the testing format across the aircraft platform.”



McFarland added, once certified and leadership approval is received, this test can be disseminated to other bases.



As the Airmen continue to work on the new test set, they remain motivated knowing that their ingenuity and hard work has a direct impact the mission.



“I am thankful that this program was stood up and that I can help with it,” said McFarland. “It is nice to have a direct impact and it’s a good feeling when you accomplish something. This is ours, not something that we took over, it’s our work and being at the ground level of this makes me feel good.”