Samaritan Shoppers of CNRJ

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 16, 2020) – Once bustling grocery aisles now sparsely populated by socially distanced shoppers and heavy with the scent of disinfectants and hand sanitizer have been the norm since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but despite the commissary staying open with many safety measures, for some in the base community, shopping for food and essential items have been a challenge. This is especially true for military personnel transferring overseas. For servicemembers and their families fulfilling Restriction of Movement requirements upon arrival at the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) bases, the Samaritan Shoppers program has stepped up to help fulfill these needs by helping people connect and support one another through shopping.



Originating in Yokosuka, the idea for the program was initiated when the base Chaplains recognized the need for a coordinated effort to help those PCS’ing with limited local contacts or immediate family. Mia Duhon, the religious education coordinator at CFAY’s Chapel of Hope, helped pave the way through her experience.



“I was delivering food to friends in Ikego during the initial lock down, so when the Chaplains asked what we should do I said ‘I have an idea!’” she said, “we thankfully have created a Facebook group to identify the needs of the community, even during shelter in place for people falling through the cracks and we are supporting people coming to Yokosuka to ROM. I created a google form with the commissary that allows people to put in a request of what they want and find volunteers to shop for them.”



Since then the program has picked up at CFAS with the religious ministries taking the program further through a collaboration between the Defense Commissary Agency and base chapels.



“At CFAS Religious Ministries (RELMIN), we want to make sure that we are taking care of people and that they have a smooth transition to Sasebo,” said Lt. Michael Lanz, chaplain at CFAS’ RELMIN. “I think this program has helped minimize the stress of being new here and going through ROM.”



Between Sasebo and Yokosuka, the program has served over 1200 personnel in ROM status.



“We have helped over a thousand people,” said Mia Duhon, the religious education coordinator at CFAY’s Chapel of Hope. “It doesn’t seem like a big number, but we have done that for over 800 families which is different in number because if you are in ROM there is a chance you will make a request twice.”



The Sasebo shoppers also extended their support to other groups, such as high risk community members, families with young children, and people in close contact with at-risk personnel.



In its efforts to improve quality of life to individuals in ROM, the program has also inspired support from those who benefited from it themselves.



“We used the program a few times due to our extended ROM,” said Stephanie Cole, a Yokosuka spouse. “The program was easy and very user friendly. The volunteers are amazing.”



After completing ROM, Cole and her family went on to volunteer for the Samaritan Shoppers Program. She said that since she understands the challenges of ROM, it makes her feel good to know that she has helped someone else.



For more information, please visit https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrj/installations/cfa_sasebo.html and https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrj/installations/cfa_yokosuka.html/

