Alabama's Smith Station High School(SSHS) students celebrate” Be Kind Week” with WHINSEC personnel.

FORT BENNING, GA – On Thursday, students of SSHS Foreign Language department provided WHINSEC students a small token to make them feel welcome here.



“This is a new idea (Be Kind Week) amongst the SSHS departments; this is the first year,” said Ms. Zahily Vazquez, Spanish teacher at SSHH.



She added, “As part of Be Kind Week, some departments did acts of kindness with first responders; another department focused on activities with the elderly at local retirement homes; while another group focused working with animal shelters.”



“ We decided to concentrate our efforts on the students at WHINSEC because they are here, away from their families – some of them for months at a time. We wanted them to feel appreciated, to feel welcome here,” concluded Vazquez.



The students prepared goodie bags and wrote handwritten letters, in Spanish or French, to each student. A total of 170 bags were prepared and were distributed to trainees and cadre at the Institute.



"This outreach from Smith Station High School is significant to WHINSEC. We are always looking for ways to collaborate with the community surrounding Ft Benning,” commented Headquarters and Headquarters Company First Segeant Fernando Garcia Garduño.



“We want to share with the community our education and training at WHINSEC, as well as share with our students, American customs, values, and traditions," added Garcia Garduño.

