Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Before Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. –USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG) Sailors will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine Feb. 13, while the ships are pier side at Naval Station Norfolk.



Providing the vaccine to willing Sailors will improve mission readiness on the strike group’s upcoming deployment and ensure force health protection are maintained at the highest level possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“IKE CSG Sailors have had a lot asked of them in the COVID environment in this “double pump” deployment, and they have excelled at every opportunity,” said Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. Second Fleet. “Providing the vaccine to Sailors who volunteer is the right thing to do to ensure the safety of the crew and that IKE CSG is ready for their mission.”



Every Sailor in the strike group who would like a vaccine, will receive one. The Navy is able to provide enough vaccinations to the strike group because of the diligent efforts of Navy leaders, operational and medical planners throughout the strike group’s chain of command.



“It is through the tremendous coordination with our local medical teams and the leadership in D.C. that we were able to allocate enough vaccines to support the IKE CSG,” said Rear Admiral Doug Beal, Vice Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Fleet Vaccination Cell lead. “Safely and efficiently distributing the vaccine to our fleet is the number one way we can take care of our Sailors and ensure combat effectiveness.”



A team of five medical personnel from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Clinic Quantico will train the IKE’s assigned medical department to administer the vaccine. Once certified, the IKE medical team will administer the vaccine to the remainder of the crew while pier side.



“A majority of our crew have indicated they intend to receive the vaccine,” said Rear Adm. Scott Robertson, command, Carrier Strike Group Two. “We credit that to deck plate level leadership, and the fact that we have some incredibly smart Sailors who did their own research from credible sources. They are motivated because they want to do their part to end this pandemic, to protect families at home, and because they know that access to the vaccine is limited during this early roll-out period. This sends a clear message that the IKE CSG is ready to conduct sustained forward operations.”



Eisenhower is pier side following operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access deter aggression, defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 12:45 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US