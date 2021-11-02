Martin Fork Lake Field Office set to reopen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 11, 2021) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Martins Fork Lake Field Office located in Smith, Kentucky, is set to reopen to visitors Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The office previously only accepted visitors by appointment only as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



In accordance with COVID-19 policies and procedures, masks and social distancing are still required when entering the building.



The public can reach the field office at 606-573-7655 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday, except holidays, for more information. The field office is located by Martins Fork Lake at 5965 Highway 987.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Martins Fork Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/martinsforklake.

