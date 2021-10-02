More than just another Captain to Ford-Class carrier.

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs

NORFOLK, Va. -In college, Capt. J. J. Cummings, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer (CO) also known as "Yank," was unexcited by the idea of spending his life in a traditional job. During his freshman year, he was introduced to the idea of becoming a Navy pilot by two uncles that were previously commissioned naval pilots. The idea of launching and landing aircraft from a ship was unfamiliar to Cummings, but it captured his interest. Whether it was the excitement of the challenge or the unique reward from achieving it, he knew he wanted to be a fighter jet pilot. He set a goal to fly the Grumman F-14 Tomcat, which he achieved roughly six years later.

"It was 1986 right after Top Gun came out and, for the record, I wanted to do this before I saw it," said Cummings. "My recruiter told me it was really tough to get into the academy, so we came up with a reversed engineered plan, I needed something to make me stand out if I wanted to fly F-14's and be an officer."1

After being advised that a prior enlistment would considerably increase his chances of getting in, Cummings took a semester off from college to attend boot camp. He enlisted in the Navy reserves as a Hospital Corpsman and was stationed with Marines in Maine.

"In the reserves they called it field training where we go down to Camp Lejeune for two weeks in the hot summer or the cold winter and dig something called a fighting hole," said Cummings. "I learned a lot about leadership from digging this hole with the Marines and sitting there for two weeks, sweating, covered in bugs, and mosquitos. It made me very resilient."

Although balancing his reserve responsibility and school schedule was difficult, Cummings says it was worth it, and he appreciates the perspective of being enlisted before commissioning.

"When I checked into my squadron and I started hanging around my squadron CO I thought, 'I want to be that guy, that guy is influential and I want his job one day," said Cummings. "After that I looked at the ship's Executive Officer (XO), and CO and thought their jobs sounded even better."

After 16 years Cummings achieved his goal of becoming a squadron XO and then CO. Three years later he was selected for the Navy's Nuclear Propulsion program. As an Aviation Nuclear Officer, Cummings served as the XO of USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and then the CO of USS Anchorage (LPD 23). Eventually after 27 year of successful career he became the CO of the first-in-class carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.

After a month aboard, he understood what the Navy needed him to do. He soon realized that this was where he was meant to be and couldn't imagine being assigned somewhere else. He was very grateful that the Navy sent him to Ford.

"This ship exposed me to new parts of the Navy that I would have never been exposed to on deployment," said Cummings. "Now I feel like I have a greater understanding of what goes on in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., and the Naval Shipyard."

Cummings says his greatest accomplishment as Ford's CO is conducting flawless underways where systems run perfectly. He is especially thankful to the XO, command master chief, head of departments, and the Chiefs Mess for contributing so much to Ford's success.

"One of my proudest moments as Ford's CO was during the March underway in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation," said Cummings. "Sailors had only communicated with their families via email during this time. So, we pulled the carrier off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and I went over the 1MC to tell Sailors to go down to the hangar bay and call their families. The smiles on their faces was one of the most memorable moments of my tour."

Cummings says it's important to him to show his Sailors that he cares about them. Whether it's having a conversation, serving them food on the mess decks or letters of appreciation to their families, he prioritizes showing his Sailors that he cares.

Now that his service to the Ford is coming to an end, Cummings is excited to see his successor, Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, bring the ship to new levels of excellence. He understands it's time to goodbye to his beloved crew.

"It's been my longest command tour at two and a half years. Everyone here is like family and with one salute on the 12th of February, I'll just be another Captain," said Cummings. "That is a part of naval sea service. I will miss the challenge of this ship, the flight operations, and most of all I will miss the crew. I won't be sad that it's over, I will be happy that I was a part of this team. I will leave with a smile on my face knowing that I gave everything I had to this crew and the ship and I will leave with no regrets."

Cummings is confident that Lanzilotta is a spectacular officer that will carry the torch of Gerald R. Ford to even greater heights. He finds comfort in leaving Ford and its crew to another great leader.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 15:07