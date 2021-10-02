This video explains how to conduct required monthly COSIS inspections of LLRCs and perform minor remediations. Physical inspection criteria, interpreting humidity indicators and the use of desiccant are thoroughly covered.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 15:03
|Story ID:
|388793
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COSIS Module 1: Care of Long Life Reusable Containers (LLRCs), by Greg Wilson
