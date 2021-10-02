Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COSIS Module 1: Care of Long Life Reusable Containers (LLRCs)

    IL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Story by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    This video explains how to conduct required monthly COSIS inspections of LLRCs and perform minor remediations. Physical inspection criteria, interpreting humidity indicators and the use of desiccant are thoroughly covered.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 15:03
    Story ID: 388793
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COSIS Module 1: Care of Long Life Reusable Containers (LLRCs), by Greg Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PCSSCOSIS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT