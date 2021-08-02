US Department of Labor Launches New Monthly Series of Workshops to Provide Employment Assistance to Transitioning Military Spouses

Courtesy Photo | he U.S. Department of Labor has launched a new monthly series of career workshops to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | he U.S. Department of Labor has launched a new monthly series of career workshops to provide employment assistance to transitioning military spouses. Participation is free and classes are open to all transitioning military spouses. The launch follows a successful pilot program in October 2020. (Logo photo courtesy Department of Labor) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor has launched a new monthly series of career workshops to provide employment assistance to transitioning military spouses. Participation is free and classes are open to all transitioning military spouses. The launch follows a successful pilot program in October 2020.



The workshops are part of the department’s Transition Assistance Program series targeted at helping military spouses plan and prepare for their job search in pursuit of their employment goals. Offered by the department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, the workshops are part of the Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses’ curriculum.



Registration is now open for the following February classes:



- Marketing Me: Focuses on using marketing techniques in a job search. Explores networking opportunities and uses multiple resources to develop an action plan.



- Your Next Move: Reviews online resources provided by the department to define and explore career opportunities. Shows how spouses can use labor market research to choose a career path or develop a job search plan.



- Career Credentials: Defines professional credentials and their importance, illustrates pathways for credentialing and identifies license and credential portability resources.



- Resume Essentials: Designed to help spouses create the most effective resume possible with guidance from trained facilitators, and to learn how to evaluate resumes and understand job application techniques.



VETS will offer the workshops monthly, and has scheduled the first workshops from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19. The agency is offering them virtually. Register and review a full schedule of classes.



A cooperative effort among the department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service and the departments of Defense, Education, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs, the Small Business Administration, and the Office of Personnel Management, the Transition Assistance Program provides information, tools and training to service members and their spouses in preparation for a return to civilian life. Approximately 200,000 men and women transition from U.S. military service to civilian life annually.



This press release was written by the Department of Labor Veterans' Employment & Training Service and modified to fit this platform by the Military-Civilian Transition Office.



For more information on TAP, or to view/schedule courses, visit www.TAPevents.org or www.DoDTAP.mil.