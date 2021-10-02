ARCP Announces Change in Management of ARNG Soldiers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Effective 15 February 2021, demobilizing Army National Guard (ARNG) Soldiers will be medically evaluated at Soldier Recovery Units (SRUs) and participate in the SRU Remote Medical Management (RM2) program when qualified. This change ensures Soldiers receive timely comprehensive care during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Previously, demobilizing ARNG Soldiers who qualified for further medical evaluation and treatment on 12301(h) active duty orders were managed by the individual states in their home communities and subsequently, if qualified, in the ARNG Reserve Component Managed Care (RCMC) program.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to increased delays in access to care for ARNG Soldiers managed in their home communities. Due to these delays, Director, ARNG approved ARNG participation in the SRU evaluation process and the RM2 program. The policy will remain in place permanently, regardless of pandemic conditions.



There is no change to policy for demobilizing U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers.



For more information, contact Ms. Julia Oliveri, PAO, julia.l.oliveri.civ@mail.mil,

703-571- 2761.

