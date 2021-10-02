Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ARCP Announces Change in Management of ARNG Soldiers

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Photo By Christopher Fields | Army Recovery Care Program Logo (U.S. Army Graphic by Christopher Fields)... read more read more

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Story by Julia Oliveri 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Effective 15 February 2021, demobilizing Army National Guard (ARNG) Soldiers will be medically evaluated at Soldier Recovery Units (SRUs) and participate in the SRU Remote Medical Management (RM2) program when qualified. This change ensures Soldiers receive timely comprehensive care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Previously, demobilizing ARNG Soldiers who qualified for further medical evaluation and treatment on 12301(h) active duty orders were managed by the individual states in their home communities and subsequently, if qualified, in the ARNG Reserve Component Managed Care (RCMC) program.

    However, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to increased delays in access to care for ARNG Soldiers managed in their home communities. Due to these delays, Director, ARNG approved ARNG participation in the SRU evaluation process and the RM2 program. The policy will remain in place permanently, regardless of pandemic conditions.

    There is no change to policy for demobilizing U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers.

    For more information, contact Ms. Julia Oliveri, PAO, julia.l.oliveri.civ@mail.mil,
    703-571- 2761.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 11:50
    Story ID: 388770
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCP Announces Change in Management of ARNG Soldiers, by Julia Oliveri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    injured service member
    Army Recovery Care Program
    ARCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT