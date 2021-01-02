Defense Agency Leaders visit NMCCL

Photo By Michelle Cornell | Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune recently hosted the Director for Defense Health...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Cornell | Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune recently hosted the Director for Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ronald Place and Senior Enlisted Leader for the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Michael L. Gragg. The leaders met with members of the staff, toured the Medical Center and conducted a town hall for employees. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune was honored to host the Director for Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ronald Place and Senior Enlisted Leader for the Defense Health Agency, U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Michael L. Gragg.



The goal of the visit was to meet with members of the staff and to discuss areas in which the DHA has had an impact on the readiness of the facility. LTG Place and CSM Gragg visited with executive leadership, toured several areas of the Medical Center, including the Trauma Center, OR, Labor and Delivery, and hosted a town hall for employees.



During the town hall, LTG Place spoke about the four main priorities of the DHA:



1. Great outcomes.

2. Readiness of our medical force.

3. Satisfied patients.

4. Fulfilled staff.



“We should always focus on what we are doing to optimize our readiness,” states Place. “Never stop growing, never stop learning about your specialty, and do not forget your leadership responsibilities.”



LTG Place also honored several Junior Sailors for their commendable work. Each was presented a coin, and in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocol, hand sanitizer was used between each presentation.



HN Zacharia Youngwood – Directorate for Nursing Services

HM2 Tameka Stevenson – Directorate for Public Health

HM2 Stephan Petroske – Directorate for Surgical Services

HN Neville Redwood – Directorate for Medical Services

HM3 Jordan Delrosario – Directorate for Mental Health



In addition, LTG Place and CSM Gragg toured the Medical Center in the evening in order to speak with the different shifts. They interacted with staff members of the Pharmacy, Laboratory, Mother Baby Unit, Multi-Service Ward, the COVID Care Unit and Intensive Care Unit. Staff members were able to ask questions and learn how DHA is working with Navy Medicine.



We were honored to host the leaders and learn about their specific goals and vision! Thank you for recognizing our staff at all levels and teaching them that every member plays a significant role in your vision of success!