Muddy River Flood Risk Management project to cause temporary lane closures February 12

CONCORD, Mass. (Feb. 9, 2021) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District announced today upcoming temporary lane closures on Riverway and Netherlands Road as dredging activities continue to progress on Phase 2 of the $36.5 million Muddy River Flood Risk Management project in Boston and Brookline, Massachusetts.



Temporary lane closures will take place Feb. 12, 2021, at Work Area #2 in the vicinity of Brookline Avenue and Riverway (near Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital), and at Work Area #3 on Netherlands Road. A one lane closure will be on Riverway, outbound from the Longwood Medical area, and on Netherlands Road to demobilize an excavator from Work Area #2 and mobilize it in Work Area #3. Appropriate signage will be placed on the outbound side starting at Netherlands and Riverway, and at Brookline Ave and Riverway. The temporary lane closure will take place between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and last about 45 minutes.



The temporary lane closures are necessary to bring equipment and materials in for dredging operations. Dredging will begin in Work Area #3 later this month once the temporary construction fencing is installed, and the site preparation and mobilization is complete.



A State Police detail will be on-site to safely guide traffic around the vehicles loading and off-loading the equipment and materials. Lane closures will be limited to the greatest extent possible to minimize impacts to the public.



For Muddy River project construction updates, visit the District’s project website at:

http://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/ProjectsTopics/MuddyRiver.aspx



For more information, contact Project Manager Jennifer Flanagan at MuddyRiver@usace.army.mil or call 978-318-8015.



All U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District news releases are available online at: https://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/





NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 09:47 Story ID: 388758 Location: CONCORD, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Muddy River Flood Risk Management project to cause temporary lane closures February 12, by Bryan Purtell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.