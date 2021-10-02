North Country Troopers Assisting Troops thanked for supporting Fort Drum veterans, families

Photo By Michael Strasser | The North Country Troopers Assisting Troops (NCTAT) organization has impacted the...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | The North Country Troopers Assisting Troops (NCTAT) organization has impacted the lives of countless veterans in the area through outreach activities and charitable contributions since 2013. NCTAT members were presented with a certificate of appreciation from Fort Drum on Feb. 9, for their support of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers and their families. Pictured, from left are: New York State Trooper Bryan Harris; Susan Walling, support coordinator with Fort Drum Survivor Outreach Services; Robert Ormsbee, Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center chief; Adam Swenson, North Country Troopers Assisting Troops president; Randy Pound, NCTAT treasurer; and NYS Trooper Felix Castro. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 10, 2021) -- Since its establishment in 2013, the North Country Troopers Assisting Troops (NCTAT) organization has impacted the lives of countless veterans in the area through outreach activities and charitable contributions.



Susan Walling, support coordinator with Fort Drum Survivor Outreach Services, wanted to formally recognize the efforts and contributions made by local state troopers to service members and the families of Soldiers who died while on active duty.



She joined Robert Ormsbee, Fort Drum Casualty Assistance Center chief, to present a certificate of appreciation to NCTAC members during their planning meeting Feb. 9 in Clayton.



The certificate acknowledges the organization’s work, specifically, in successfully executing a free day of recreational fishing for roughly 80 active-duty Soldiers, veterans and Gold Star family members. The Military Recognition Day event included volunteer guides, boats and a free shore dinner prepared from the fish caught by participants.



“This is just a snapshot of what Troopers Assisting Troops does for our active-duty Soldiers and veterans,” Walling said. “We are happy to thank them formally with this certificate of appreciation.”



Ormsbee said that organizations like NCTAT give back to Soldiers and their families in so many ways, and they accomplish it without fanfare.



“They do it out of love and respect for our military veterans and their families,” he said. “Today, I am here on behalf of our Fort Drum veterans and their families to say ‘thank you’ to Troopers Assisting Troops for what they have given to our community. Your support and assistance has not gone unnoticed, and we are proud to give you this small token of our appreciation.”



The not-for-profit organization’s mission is to raise local and regional awareness and to provide recreational activities and events for Fort Drum service members and other local members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were wounded, injured or fallen ill while in service to the nation.



In recent years, the NCTAT has raised money for the purchase of two large transport vans to provide veterans with comfortable rides to medical appointments. They have provided more than $25,000 in assistance to Soldiers, veterans and families in the North Country in emergency aid and home modification grants.



Additionally, the NCTAT has supported Operation Second Chance with a purchase of tracked wheel chairs to assist disabled veterans while hunting and fishing in remote locations. The organization has also made donations to families through the Purple Heart Association and the Mountain Warrior Sled Hockey Team based in Canton.



Adam Swenson, NCTAT vice president and founding member, has been with the New York State Police since 2004. He said that while serving as a state trooper out of Watertown, he felt there was never enough he could do to support service members. That’s when the idea began formulating among his colleagues to organize a fishing trip for veterans.



“Then it just grew from there, and it’s amazing how big it has gotten and so quickly,” Swenson said. “What we do isn’t hard – not a lot of heavy lifting – because I think the support that we get from the entire community makes us look good.”



As a third-generation fishing guide, he said that it is an honor to share his love of the outdoors with the men and women who sacrifice so much for the country.



“For me, I get to fish on the river every day because of the things those guys do,” Swenson said. “Being able to share that with them, and thank them, there’s no better feeling.”



To learn more about the North Country Troopers Assisting Troops, visit https://nnytroopers.com/.