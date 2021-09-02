Diversity is our Strength: African American History Month

Photo By Sgt. Zoe Garbarino | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Reid, the senior enlisted advisor of the 1st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Zoe Garbarino | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Reid, the senior enlisted advisor of the 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, in Fort Benning, Georgia, is a native of Fitzgerald, Georgia. He joined the Army as a mechanized infantryman and has held every leadership position from team leader to battalion command sergeant major. He has trained a multitude of Soldiers throughout his career, having served as an instructor for the Basic Non Commissioned Officer Course and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Troy University. On July 3, 2007, then Staff Sergeant Reid saved the lives of four American Soldiers and one Iraqi Interpreter after an improvised explosive device struck his Bradley Fighting Vehicle while deployed with the 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment during Operation Iraqi Freedom. For his heroism and gallant actions, Reid received the Silver Star Medal. The Silver Star Medal is the military’s third highest decoration for valor in combat against an enemy of the U.S. While managing the Expert Infantryman and Expert Soldier Badge training and testing for 310 Soldiers, he stated, “Starting the day motivated and with a positive attitude brings better attitudes to everyone around you. Put your all into everything you do every day. Have no regrets and learn from life lessons. Most people are most interested in your journey of how you got to where you are and not so much as the position or title. The journey is what makes the person. Not the title or position.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Garbarino) see less | View Image Page

The contributions of the generations of African Americans that have served their county is an integral part of American history and the Army’s history.



They were not always given the respect and honor due to them, but they have left an indelible mark on history and on our society. We have never fought a war in which African Americans did not serve proudly. The Army simply could not accomplish its missions without the skill and dedication of ALL of its members.



This has been a sobering year in the history of our country. In the Army, and across America, we have been forced to consider how inclusive our society and our military really is. Soldiers actively sharing their voices on the need to improve and expand opportunities for inclusion was met by engaged leadership listening from the highest levels on social media, in listening sessions and bottom-up feedback. While we have more achievements and milestones to highlight from our diverse force each day, there is still much room to improve.



Signs of change are visible at the highest levels as the Department of Defense appointed its first African American secretary of defense since the position’s inception in 1947: retired four-star Army general Lloyd Austin.



As the Army continues to review and reaffirm its commitment to “People First” by being a more inclusive and representative American institution, it demonstrates this through policy changes. This includes sweeping changes like removing photos from promotion boards in an effort to eliminate unconscious bias, ongoing modifications for expanded acceptance of diversity in hair and uniform appearance policies, and updating its Diversity and Inclusion training across Professional Military Education from the ranks of Private to General Officer and Senior Executive Service Members.



Today, African Americans make up about 19 percent of our total Army and serve at every level of military leadership. Many come from a long line of Army service – their fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers served a country that did not honor their citizenship in the most basic of ways.



In the 3rd Infantry Division African Americans play vital roles to include the Division top enlisted leader, as brigade commanders, and as brigade senior enlisted advisors. Every day, Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division make a difference for their peers, units, communities, and our nation’s defense. African Americans have courageously served our nation alongside people of all races.



From Chaplains to chemical specialists to Command Sergeants Major of infantry battalions, Dogface Soldiers epitomize strength and selflessness. Noted for being “not flashy, just tough,” we find our true strength in our ability to bring together people of different races, cultures and faiths that share common values like duty, honor, selfless service, loyalty and respect.



The strength of our formations is built not only on being the world’s most lethal force, but on our diversity of talent – knowledge, skills, behaviors, and preferences – drawn from all corners of our country and its vibrant, multi-cultural population.