FRCSW Fuel Components Shop Supports LM2500 Engine, Airframes

For more than 20 years, the fuel components shop in Building 379 has been an integral part of the maintenance process to many of the airframes and engines serviced by Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW).

“It has always been a part of the hydraulics/pneudraulics shop, even when there were multiple component shops. This part of the pneudraulics shop has worked on all of the different type/model/series going back to the T-401 (engine) that was tested in Building 391 and serviced in Building 379,” said Wade Wendell, FRCSW components, manufacturing and LM2500 program manager.

The General Electric Co. turboshaft T700-401 engine was originally designed for the multi-mission SH-60 Sea Hawk. The current variant, the T-700-401C, powers the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter and the utility UH-1Y Venom.

Today, the shop services an array of components from LM2500 engines that power Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates, Ticonderoga-class cruisers, and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Other workload includes fuel flow transmitters from H-1 and H-53 helicopter airframes, motive flow boost pumps on legacy and Super Hornets, and fuel-level float valves and extended flight fuel transfer pumps on E-2/C-2 airframes.

Nine artisans who are pneudraulics systems mechanics comprise the shop and work in two different test and build up locations in Building 379. Their primary duties are to test, repair and maintain hydraulic and pneumatic systems and components that regulate fluid flow.

“The majority of the shop’s work comes from the LM2500 engine program,” Wendell said. “The shop services most of the components that come off the engine as a sub-route to the engines that we have inducted as part of their planned maintenance interval, or as a customer-service like contract through Depot Maintenance Interservice Support Agreements (DMISA).”

DMISAs establish depot-level maintenance service agreements between military branches or other federal departments, usually in support of weapons systems, components or subsystems. In addition to DMISA contracts and the LM2500 program, the shop also provides support to the command’s branch of Foreign Military Sales.

“If you look at a LM2500 fuel control, you can see that the artisans who work on those have to be `clock makers.’ There are hundreds of moving parts that have to fit in a space the size of a coffee can, whereas the component can be as simple as a filter and check valve that need inspection and overhaul,” Wendell said.

During fiscal year 2019, the fuel components shop contributed to the command’s production of more than 34,000 components to support fleet requirements. In addition to hydraulics, components included avionics, control surfaces and support equipment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2020 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 16:41 Story ID: 388715 Location: NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCSW Fuel Components Shop Supports LM2500 Engine, Airframes, by Jim Markle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.