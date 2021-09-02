Black History Month Employee Spotlight- Cherrie-Lee Phillip

Name: Cherrie-Lee Phillip

Position: Conservation Biologist

Years with the Corps: 12 years

Education:

Currently working on a B.S & Master’s in Science specializing in Biology or Ecology.



Texas State University: B.S in Geography specializing in Resource and environmental Science, a minor in Plant and Soil Science and a Certificate in GIS.



Austin Community College: Associate of Applied Science- Architectural Specialty Engineering Design Graphics.



I’m a 17-year veteran of the U.S Army with a 6-month deployment to Bosnia -Herzegovina in 1996 while on active duty and one tour in Iraq 06-07 while serving in the National Guard.



Hobbies: Hiking, bird watching, “botanizing”, woodworking and flyfishing





Q: What positions have you held in the district?

A: Conservation Biologist in SWL district, Park Ranger in SWF



Q: What was your favorite job position and why?

A: Park ranger because it allows me to be in the field making observations and assessments.



Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: Being able to create a positive impact on the environment. One way this has been achieved is through facilitating increased opportunities for Least Terns to nest. As a conservation biologist, I’m tasked with providing technical support to the project offices in the management of our natural resources. This includes the management of endangered species, invasive species, water quality, collaborating with state agencies and non-governmental organizations and consulting with U.S. Fish and Wildlife.



Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?

A: Getting bats surveys done for the district. This was important because it’s the start of establishing a baseline for knowing and understanding what species use the habitats we manage. Also, when the projects conduct timber management activities, it requires that we consult with USFWS prior to doing any work. Having these surveys completed means that the consultation requirement is met for the next five years in areas that were surveyed.



Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?

A: I quite haven’t yet figured that out especially since teleworking, but I make it a point to spend time in the woods weekly.



Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!

A: I was born and raised on the Caribbean Island of Nevis; birthplace and boyhood home of Alexander Hamilton, as well as the parents of Cicely Tyson and a grandparent of Neil deGrasse Tyson.

I enjoy winters more than I do summers.

I love birdwatching.



Q: Favorite hero/someone that inspires you and why

A: My Maternal Grandfather: His belief that education and a willingness to work hard was the key to a better life and there was nothing his grandkids were not capable of. To us his grandchildren, he led by example; patience, listening, kindness and a constant willingness to share his knowledge. My resilience comes from my maternal grandmother. I was raised by them.



My high school science teacher, Mr. Wilkins – One day I walked into the science lab where work was being done on a poster and they were stuck. He explained to me what information they were trying to communicate and where they were stuck. Immediately I offered my insight on the matter off the top of my head. The look on his face; a smile of pride and admiration said it all that I was learning and understanding. For me it meant, here was something someone thinks I was good at and that science could be something I could get into.



Sir David Attenborough’s Life on Earth and The Living Planet documentaries. As a child, when they were airing in the evenings, everything else stopped when that show started, and I was transported to a world filled with adventure and fascination for and about nature.

