January 2021 snowtubing fun at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy

Personnel with Royall Middle School of Elroy, Wis., enjoy a school-specific snowtubing event Jan. 22, 2021, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Personnel with Royall Middle School of Elroy, Wis., enjoy a school-specific snowtubing event Jan. 22, 2021, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family.



The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding.



For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com.



