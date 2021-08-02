Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy police operations at installation's Main Gate

    Fort McCoy police operations at installation's Main Gate

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A police officer with the Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department scans an identification card while practicing COVID-19 safety protocols Dec. 3, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Throughout the installation's pandemic response, which started in March 2020, the police officers of Fort McCoy have remained on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

