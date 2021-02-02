BJACH celebrates120 Years of Army Nurse Corps

Photo By Jean Graves | Leesville Council Woman Willie Mae Kennedy attended the Bayne-Jones Army Nurse...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Leesville Council Woman Willie Mae Kennedy attended the Bayne-Jones Army Nurse Corps’ 120th Anniversary celebration at the Joint Readiness Center and Fort Polk, La., Feb. 2. Kennedy began her journey as an Army Nurse with Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital as a certified nursing assistant in 1966; later a becoming licensed practical nurse in 1976. She shared with the current nursing staff that she worked in the emergency department, family practice and preventive medicine at BJACH. Kennedy dedicated 43 years of her life to nursing our Soldiers and Families at Fort Polk. see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Col. BRIAN BOLTON

BJACH chief of nursing operations



FORT POLK, La. — Army nurses past and present gathered at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Feb. 2 to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Army Nurse Corps. Nurses have served with the Army since 1775, but on Feb. 2, 1901, Congress formally established the Army Nurse Corps.



Army Nurse Corps officers serve in a variety of environments from military treatment facilities, like BJACH, to expeditionary units such as the 32nd Hospital Center and the 115th Field Hospital, forward surgical teams, research facilities and aeromedical evacuation units. In addition to patient care, Army Nurse Corps officers have opportunities to teach, recruit, serve as healthcare administrators and work in research.



Lt. Col. Michelle O’Neill, emergency department officer-in-charge and registered nurse, said the thing she loves most about being an Army nurse is the variety of assignments available.



“Nurses can be in all types of positions in the Army — it’s what I love about it,” O’Neill said. “We can be in fixed facilities like BJACH, work for U.S. Army Medical Recruiting command, serve as a nurse at the White House and be an instructor. We also have opportunities to work in frontline units such as field hospitals, as brigade nurses or with Special Forces.”



The message shared during the ceremony focused on the relevance of this year’s Army Nurse Corps birthday theme: Diverse in talent, united in mission.



Maj. Markeisha Hubbard, clinical nurse officer-in-charge of the BJACH mixed medical-surgical unit, participated in the celebration.



“This theme emphasizes the unique diversity of the Army Nurse Corps, which is one of the strengths that we have,” she said. “The Army Nurse Corps birthday provides us the opportunity to reflect where we have been as a profession, and how we can evolve in the future.” said Hubbard



In 2021, more than 11,000 men and women fill the ranks of the Army Nurse Corps, both active and reserve components. There are a number of concentration areas including critical care nursing, emergency room nurses, medical-surgical nurses, nurse scientists, obstetrics-gynecology nurses, perioperative nurses, public health nurses, nurse anesthetists and family nurse practitioners.



Nurses at BJACH help ensure medical readiness of rotational Soldiers and with the treatment of service members, retirees and Family members who receive care on post.



BJACH nurses concluded the birthday event with Capt. Janshay E. Polk, brigade nurse, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division and Col. Michael Szymaniak, deputy commander of nursing for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital (the youngest and most experienced nurses, respectively), cutting the celebratory cake. Frequently, a saber is used to cut the cake as a reminder that the Army Nurse Corps is a band of warriors committed to carrying the sword so the nation may live in peace.



“The first piece of cake is presented to the guest speaker. The second piece is presented to the eldest Army nurse present, signifying the honor and respect accorded to experience and seniority,” said Hubbard. “Symbolically, the eldest Army nurse passes a piece of cake to the youngest nurse representing how our experienced senior Army nurses nurture and lead young nurses who will fill our ranks and renew our corps.”