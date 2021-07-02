Training Support Center Students Enjoy Super Bowl Festivities

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 7, 2021) Students attached to Training Support Center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 7, 2021) Students attached to Training Support Center Great Lakes enjoyed a fun filled day as they played games, won prizes, received free giveaways and viewed a live broadcast of this year's Super Bowl LV matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 7. (U.S. Navy photo by ETSN Donovan Blanchette) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes, IL (February 7, 2021)— Student Sailors at Training Support Center (TSC) enjoyed a fun filled day as they viewed a live broadcast of this year's Super Bowl LV matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 7.



Great Lakes Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) along with USAA hosted the event at the Epicenter that included the game on the movie screen, games, prizes and free giveaways. Sailors grabbed Super Bowl hats, pennants and programs and entered their name for prizes of signed footballs and jerseys.



“We all had a great time,” said Electrician’s Mate Seaman Donovan Blanchette. “We all signed up for the raffles and enjoyed each other’s company watching the game.”



This year’s preparations for the game began early for MWR as they traveled to all Great Lakes area commands bearing gifts of Super Bowl hats, pennants and programs motivating staff for the festivities.



“Events like this help bring Sailors together,” said TSC Command Master Chief Benjamin Hodges. “It gives them a chance to relax and enjoy themselves. This year’s Super Bowl may have been more exciting for Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans but, either way, thanks to the efforts of the MWR team, Sailors were given an opportunity to join in this classic American pastime.”