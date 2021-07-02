Photo Essay: Last of 6 new simulations buildings under construction at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on a new simulations building is shown Jan. 22, 2021, in the 200 block of the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on a new simulations building is shown Jan. 22, 2021, in the 200 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The construction of this facility is by Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill. This is the same contractor that has nearly completed five other buildings that began construction in 2019. Once all six new buildings are completed, the simulations training capabilities at Fort McCoy will be more centralized and offer more capability. The simulations training complex is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. The construction project is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (US. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Work on a new simulations building is shown Jan. 22, 2021, in the 200 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The construction of this facility is by Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill.



This is the same contractor that has nearly completed five other buildings that began construction in 2019.



Once all six new buildings are completed, the simulations training capabilities at Fort McCoy will be more centralized and offer more capability.



The simulations training complex is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



The construction project is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



