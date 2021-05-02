688th Cyberspace Wing engineer inspires diversity in the workplace

Courtesy Photo | Crystal Heard, an Enterprise Cyber Systems Integrator of the 38th Engineering...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Crystal Heard, an Enterprise Cyber Systems Integrator of the 38th Engineering Squadron, 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, 688th Cyberspace Wing makes a phone call from her office Feb. 3, 2021, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, Okla. ”I am persevering in IT because I choose to focus on the positives and continue to challenge myself.” As an Enterprise Cyber Systems Integrator, Heard has a critical role in supporting the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s mission to engineer, build, operate, secure, defend and extend the Air force cyberspace domain in order to enable and assure U.S. Air Force core missions and joint fight. As a stand-out leader in the 688th Cyberspace Wing, Heard was nominated to lead the Equality Council that seeks to advance diversity and inclusion in the organization of approximately 3,500 U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians worldwide. Heard has become an advocate for STEM activities as well as inclusion and diversity efforts in the Information Technology field. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas-- Crystal Heard’s first defining moment in her path to becoming an engineer started with landing D’s and F’s in her first college courses at the University of Oklahoma.



“In high school, I didn’t have to work hard to get good grades, it was natural,” said Heard, an Enterprise Cyber Systems Integrator of the 38th Engineering Squadron, 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, 688th Cyberspace Wing.



“But then college came with electrical engineering and computer science courses and I had a rude awakening. My grades suffered and I was even asked if I wanted to be an engineer.”



After a serious conversation with her academic counselor, who challenged Heard on her priorities and desire to be an engineer, Heard returned to her room and cried.



“Most detrimental of all, I believed I was a failure,” said Heard. “It was time to work twice as hard. I had to buckle down and complete what I came there to do after I finished sulking and crying.”



My competitive spirit emerged and I set out to prove the academic counselor wrong, said Heard.



“There is nothing like someone questioning your abilities to put a fire in you and get you moving.”



In 1996, Heard received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Oklahoma and years later achieved a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma City University.



“I learned that mistakes are not final,” said the Oklahoma City native. “Yes, I messed up, but it was not the final nail in the coffin. I just had to adapt and overcome and keep moving forward.”



While college humbled her, as an African American woman and pioneer in the male-dominant engineering and technology industry, she found that she also would need to adapt and overcome adversity in the workplace.



“There are not too many black female engineers in the IT industry,” said Heard, a wife and mother of two sons. “Every time I go to a conference, seminar or training, I am almost always the only one or one of very few, black women there. It can be lonely sometimes.”



Earlier in her career, Heard took on a bigger workload and volunteered for projects , but admits she was not respected by some and felt like she was treated differently due to lack of confidence in her abilities.



Despite some of the challenges she faced, Heard chose a different approach to navigating the lack of diverse representation in the tech industry.



“I love connecting so I just accept the situation for what it is and keep moving forward. I learned not to judge a book by its cover,” said Heard. “I made it a goal to learn something personal about everyone I met so that I could see what we had in common.”



When I focused on what we had in common, it was easy to have the hard conversations that sometimes had to occur, said Heard.



”I am persevering in IT because I choose to focus on the positives and continue to challenge myself.”



As an Enterprise Cyber Systems Integrator, Heard has a critical role in supporting the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s mission to engineer, build, operate, secure, defend and extend the Air force cyberspace domain in order to enable and assure U.S. Air Force core missions and joint fight.



As a stand-out leader in the 688th Cyberspace Wing, Heard was nominated to lead the Equality Council that seeks to advance diversity and inclusion in the organization of approximately 3,500 U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians worldwide .



Heard is a U.S. Air Force civilian stationed out of Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma City, Okla.



She has become an advocate for STEM activities as well as inclusion and diversity efforts in the Information Technology field.



“My desire is to educate, encourage, edify and enlighten everyone I encounter on my daily walk in life,” said Heard.



Recently, she was featured on the Oklahoma 9 news for speaking to women in her community about diversity and inclusion in the workplace.



“She is not limited by her past or a lack of people who look like her having accomplished it,” said Danyelle Speight, Heard’s sister.



“She has taken some of her most difficult and challenging life experiences, and she has used them to minister and pour into the lives of others. She gives of herself constantly.”



Heard brings the same empathy and inspiration to work with her at the Wing and contributes words of wisdom in a monthly publication issued by the Wing’s Religious Support Team called the “Cyber PRESS (Producing Resilience Endurance Stamina and Strength)”.



The document helps Wing personnel gain strategies on all pillars of comprehensive Airman fitness to implement in their personal and professional lives.



“Crystal’s warm embrace and determination is an inspiration to everyone,” said Tech Sgt. Jasmine Jones, Religious Affairs noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s Religious Support Team. “Her contributions do not go unnoticed as she is a constant reminder of what it means to be resilient.”



I admire her leadership, ingenuity, and spirit in educating and inspiring others to prosper even during difficult times, Jones added.



Heard said what she most enjoys about her job is the people, speaking encouraging words and changing perspectives.



“This year, African American history month means so much more to me considering the huge rift in our country.” said Heard.



“My hope and desire is that we would all take the initiative to learn African American history. As an African American myself, I am challenging myself to do the same.”



This can help us move forward and make the changes we need to make, but from an educated stance, said Heard.



Despite the many accolades that she receives from family, community and work colleagues Heard remains humble about her accomplishments.



“I am still in denial about being a trailblazer honestly,” Heard admits. “I am merely walking in the path that some awesome women laid for me.”