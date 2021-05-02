Air Guard's training and education center welcomes new cyber commandant

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee recently welcomed a new cyber commandant in 2021 as it continues its mission to train and educate today's Airmen for tomorrow's fight.



"Lt. Col. Michael Scott brings with him a diverse background that will enable transitioning our new [Mission Defense Team] mission into the Air National Guard's cyber training center," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Capra, the TEC deputy commander.



Scott is a more than 31-year Air National Guard officer and prior-enlisted Airman with assignments in Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, and Alaska. He is a graduate of the University of Memphis with a Master of Business Administration degree in Information Management Systems. He also has a Master of Military Studies degree from the Marine Corps University, among other education.



Colonel Capra said that Scott would lead a team that is focused specifically on a cyber center. "He has already collaborated with our Lankford EPME Center Commandant, Chief Master Sgt. Steven Durrance, to build off of the EPME center's 50-plus years of proven success," said Capra.



Before his arrival, Scott served as the Plans and Programs Officer for the Alaska National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Anchorage. He worked 26 years with a major shipping company in operations, personnel, and information systems technology in his civilian capacity.



The Lieutenant Colonel said that his first experience with TEC involved his attendance at the Academy of Military Science, where he earned his commission on the campus as a first lieutenant in 2002.



"It is inspiring to be involved with a new program just starting at TEC," said Scott. "Cyber continues to be more and more relevant in how we conduct warfare, and I am very proud to have a hand in helping position our cyber-defenders in their newest role as the Air Force's MDTs. I hope to engage with the team to continue to grow these courses and become known as the cyber-center for the U.S. Air Force."



Scott will help lead an extensive, total force effort to increase Air Combat Command's MDT cyber training with the campus's inclusion. The ACC invested millions into the campus on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base last July as a schoolhouse to teach Airmen to protect and defend the nation's most advanced computerized weapon systems. TEC has since supported two classes of the Cyber Protect and Defend Course. Another group of students will start lessons this month.



"It is a great opportunity that leadership has entrusted in me, and we are ready to work with the total force to help move the program forward," said Scott.

