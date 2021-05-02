Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courtesy Translation: Frankfurt Warns Of Floodings

    Translation: Hessen press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.05.2021

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    News article on the Hessenschau news, 05 February 2021
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations

    FRANKFURT, Germany –

    Courtesy Translation: Frankfurt Warns of Floodings

    In addition to all the changes in temperatures, one thing remains constant: it continues to rain in almost all parts of Hessen, which brings us back to the subject of flooding, which will probably still occupy us for a while. Today and for the weekend, the Hessen State Office for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) is expecting another wave, which is likely to hit eastern and southeastern Hessen in particular - but Frankfurt is also preparing for more water.

    "The primarily affected river is the Fulda river with its secondary waters in the area of the Rhön and the Vogelsberg area as well," it said. Due to the snowmelt, which is now also starting in neighboring state of Thuringia, a rise of water levels is still to be expected, especially on the Werra river with its tributary river Ulster. In southern areas of Hessen, the Kinzig and Nidda river areas as well as the Rhine rive and the Neckar river are likely to be affected again. On the Rhine banks, flooding levels could rise to reporting level III by Saturday, which would amount to "extraordinary flooding." In addition, the Main river shores close to Raunheim (Groß-Gerau) could also rise again. Frankfurt therefore prepared its citizens for flooding. In flyers, distributed in several different districts, the city published tips, such as not to store any high-quality furniture in the basement and checking insurance coverage, if necessary.

    Source: https://www.hessenschau.de/morgenticker/hessen-am-morgen-freitag-464.html

