NTAG Southwest Hosts Change of Command

SAN DIEGO – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Drive Annex, Feb. 4, 2021.



Cmdr. David Yoon relieved Cmdr. Jason Eckhardt as NTAG Southwest’s commanding officer.



Commodore, Navy Recruiting Command, Region West, Capt. Anthony Bayungan presided over the ceremony.



“I am here today to recognize the successful tour by your commanding officer, but he would be the first one to say that he would have accomplished nothing had it not been for you Sailors, civilians, and officers leading the charge and doing what you do on a daily basis, both here in person and virtually” said Bayungan.



He added, “As a recruiting nation, if we don’t make our mission, no ships go to sea, no airplanes take off, and the Navy doesn’t deliver a presence of power and protect our nation,” he added.



Eckhardt’s next duty station will be Commander, Navy Region Southwest, Reserve Component Command, where he will serve as N1.



In his final words to the command, Eckhardt, who took command in August 2019, emphasized how successful the command has been and expressed his gratitude.



“To the Sailors out there, the Chief’s Mess and Wardroom, as I always tell you, the success of this command is your success, and we have been successful over the past year, given everything that has been going on. I truly want to thank you all,” said Eckhardt.



Yoon has been serving as NTAG Southwest’s executive officer since August 2019.



“Today is a celebration of Commander Eckhardt’s successful tour, but it is also another day pursuing the mission of putting the finest young folks into the United States Navy,” said Yoon. “To the Recruiters and staff, thank you for all your efforts, and I appreciate everything that you do.”



Due to CDC recommended guidelines and social distancing restrictions, guests and media were not be permitted to attend, but the ceremony was live-streamed to the command.



In December 2020, under Eckhardt’s leadership, the command transitioned from Navy Recruiting District San Diego to NTAG Southwest. Under the NTAG model, recruiters are assigned to offices within a Talent Acquisition and Onboarding Center (TAOC). NTAG Southwest has three TAOCs – Fleet City, Surf City, and Paradise City.



Established in January 1975 as NRD San Diego, NTAG Southwest, encompasses 210,000 square miles covering Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, NTAG Southwest has 43 recruiting stations in the tri-state region and employs more than 300 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.04.2021 17:21 Story ID: 388395 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Southwest Hosts Change of Command, by CPO Carla Burdt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.