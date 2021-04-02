Navy Gateway Inns and Suites plays vital role during COVID-19 pandemic

Last March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and many businesses and organizations began operating in a telework environment, the staff at Navy Gateway Inns & Suites (NGIS) continued to come into work and press forward with a very important goal in mind — ensuring that Sailors have a clean and safe experience during their stay.



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, NGIS has provided support and stellar customer service to those Sailors on orders and in a Restricted of Movement (ROM) status.



“We continue to support the mission and the cleanliness of our guest rooms,” said Andrea Avant, Assistant General Manager at NGIS at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads. “Additional guidance and personal protective equipment (PPE) for all departments was provided and we reiterate our trainings and any new trainings on a weekly basis in order to keep our staff informed and prepared.”



Those staff members, which consist of 29 employees who encompass the departments of housekeeping, front desk, and maintenance at the Headquarters and Northwest Annex, are responsible with providing lodging for individual and group TDY and PCS travelers when Navy Lodge is not available, DoD civilians, and retirees and reservists. Since the beginning of COVID-19, that mission has shifted to also providing support to Sailors who are on a ROM status for 14 days or those who tested positive with COVID-19.



The facilities that house the ROM Sailors include a private room and bathroom and a full-size kitchen and laundry to share.



“[The Sailors] receive extra amenities upon check-in and their meals are provided by their commands working with the Naval Station Norfolk Galley,” said Avant. “If the ROM Sailors need any additional amenities or linen they can call the front desk and housekeeping will deliver it to the front door.”



In addition to other departments at NSA Hampton Roads, when the pandemic hit last year, the NGIS team quickly adapted to a new way of doing things, all while continuing to support the military members.



With 261 rooms at NSA Hampton Roads-Headquarters and 33 at Northwest Annex, the number of ROM rooms continued to change as the NGIS staff worked to fulfill requests from the fleet.



Freda Cuffee, Housekeeping Manager, and her staff, each clean 15 to 20 rooms daily, which includes eight to 10 check outs.



“We do not provide daily service to those in ROM in accordance with the CDC and Navy requirements, however, we pick up trash outside the rooms, exchange any towels and linens requests and then upon check out, all rooms are cleaned to our current standards which equal or exceed those of the CDC,” she said.



Although there are some natural fears associated with cleaning rooms where COVID-19 positive military members have stayed, Cuffee and her team understand the importance of ensuring that each room is thoroughly sanitized in order to keep everyone safe.



“There are fears that exist in everyday life with this virus,” she said. “However, we are provided with the appropriate PPE to conduct our daily duties while being safe.”



The housekeeping staff wears safety gowns and/or aprons, gloves, masks, and goggles while on the job.



“When cleaning rooms, it is important that we wear PPE for our safety and others, practice safety measures when entering the rooms, and not have any personal interactions with the guests who are in ROM status,” said Cuffee.



Besides the rooms, housekeepers are responsible with cleaning the common area outside the rooms, the outside porches, and outside door when entering.



The staff comes in to work each day to accomplish the mission, in spite of possible COVID-19 risks.



“Our staff works as team to take care of these Sailors,” said Cuffee. “They are dedicated and love what they do.”



In addition to the housekeeping staff, the front desk and maintenance teams also have COVID-19 safety measures they follow, while still providing exceptional customer support.



“The front desk staff has many duties to include checking in and out guests, processing payments, and assigning rooms,” said Lindsey Harris, Lead Front Desk Associate.



Due to checking approximately 75 guests in and out on a weekly basis, the front desk team is sometimes the first face that people see when they walk into the facility, which during COVID-19, may carry a certain number of risks as well.



“There are many fears, however we are given the proper PPE and knowledge enabling us to perform our jobs safely,” said Harris.



When a guest enters the lobby of NGIS, it is paramount that they walk into a clean and welcoming environment, as some are going into ROM or quarantine and that can be a very stressful situation for those Sailors.



The front desk staff works to ensure that each customer feels at ease.



They clean the lobby, which includes the coffee station, the main lobby area, and behind the desk.



In the face of a global health crisis, the entire NGIS team has shown their resilience and unwavering dedication to the mission and the military members.



“I am so proud of my staff and how they have risen to the challenge of adapting to the “new normal” throughout this pandemic,” said Avant. “They work hard making reservations, checking Sailors in and out, ensuring that all of our rooms are in good repair, and servicing guest rooms so that our guests are comfortable. They work very hard daily to fulfill the mission of NGIS.”

