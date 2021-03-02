Special warfare commands at Stennis Space Center hold chief pinning ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 200129-N-ZM469-012 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – United States Navy Chief Petty...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200129-N-ZM469-012 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – United States Navy Chief Petty Officer Jesus Mercado salutes the small gathering of family, command leadership, and fellow chiefs during the formal Naval Special Warfare Stennis CPO pinning ceremony held on January 29 at the John Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi. The ceremony, which is normally held in September but delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is a time-honored U.S. Navy tradition that has been performed for more than 100 years. The pinning ceremony is described as the most significant transition that U.S. Sailors will ever make in their military careers. NSW commands located at the Stennis Space Center consist of the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School, Special Boat Team 22, and NSWG-4 Training Detachment Stennis. The three NSW commands are situated on the NSW Western Maneuver Area Training Range, which is composed of some of the finest riverine and littoral training areas in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Williams, NSW Stennis Office of Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- United States Naval Special Warfare Group Four commands located at the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi, recently recognized 19 Sailors advancing to chief petty officer in a formal pinning ceremony witnessed by a small gathering of family, command leadership, and fellow chiefs.



The ceremony, which is normally held in September but delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is a time-honored U.S. Navy tradition that has been performed for more than 100 years. The pinning ceremony is described as the most significant transition that U.S. Sailors will ever make in their military careers.



The initiation process to the rank of chief petty officer ensures that this promotion is not focused on individual accomplishment but anchored in the institutional strengths of the Navy. During the ceremony, which was held along the banks of the Pearl River, the Sailors were pinned with the insignia that represents their new ranks, culminating years of training, assignments, and deployments away from their families.



While all branches of armed forces within the U.S. military utilize noncommissioned and commissioned officers, the Navy is the only armed force that has the rank equivalent to the USN bureau appointed chief petty officer, which is what makes this milestone in a Sailor’s career even more distinctive. Although the pay grade E7 is equivalent to those of the same rank in other services, the Navy is unique in that it confers more authority and responsibility on the chief, while demanding more performance and results than any of the other services. The Navy chief is required to be a fountain of wisdom, the ambassador of good will, and the authority on personnel relations, as well as the technical expert within their field.



NSW commands located at the Stennis Space Center consist of the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School, Special Boat Team 22, and NSWG-4 Training Detachment Stennis. The three NSW commands are situated on the NSW Western Maneuver Area Training Range, which is composed of some of the finest riverine and littoral training areas in the world.



NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under NSW in support of Foreign Security Assistance and geographic combatant commanders’ theater security cooperation priorities. SBT-22’s mission is to organize, mentor, train and equip NSW personnel to conduct the full spectrum of special operations in riverine and coastal environments to support fleet and joint commanders worldwide. Det. Stennis provides training for more than 250 deploying special warfare combatant-craft crewman operators yearly from NSW’s three SBTs located in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Coronado, California; and the Stennis Space Center.