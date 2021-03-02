Fort Riley observes Black History Month

Throughout February, Black History Month brings awareness and an opportunity to celebrate African Americans’ past, present and future contributions to history.

February was specifically chosen because it celebrates the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln. Both were instrumental in providing vital contributions to Black history.

“Black history is America’s history,” said Carolyn Tolliver-Lee, Army Community Service, Family Advocacy Program. “The history of blacks living, thriving, contributing and serving in uniform.”

In 1926, the first week-long celebration was instituted by Dr. Carter G. Woodson. Each year, the theme for the month is set by Dr. Woodson’s Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASAALH). The 2021 theme is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”

Frederick Douglass was a major voice in the anti-slavery/civil rights movement.

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress,” Douglas said. “Those who profess to favor freedom and yet deprecate agitation are men who want crops without plowing up the ground; they want rain without thunder and lightning. They want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters. This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did, and it never will.”

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

“I never, in my life, felt more certain that I was doing right, than I do in signing this paper,” said Lincoln. “If my name ever goes into history it will be for this act, and my whole soul is in it."

By signing this proclamation, all slaves within the Confederacy were declared permanently free.

In addition to Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln, many contributors played a dramatic role in African American history. Here are some facts on famous African Americans tied to Fort Riley:

Jackie Robinson was drafted and assigned to a segregated cavalry unit at Fort Riley in 1942. He was the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball as first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

Joe Louis was assigned to the segregated cavalry unit at Fort Riley during his basic training. He went on to be part of the Special Services Division and staged 96 boxing exhibitions before two million total Soldiers to raise esprit de corps among the troops. He is a heavyweight boxing champion who competed from 1934 to1951 with the nickname of the Brown Bomber.

Fort Riley embraces the legacy of these great leaders and continues to strive for diversity and inclusion. The famed “Buffalo Soldiers” were also part of Fort Riley’s history when 9th and 10th Cavalry became part of the Second Cavalry Division and were briefly stationed at Fort Riley near the end of World War II. Be sure to visit the local Buffalo Soldier Memorial at the intersection of 18th Street and Buffalo Soldier Drive in Junction City. The 9-foot bronze sculpted statue of a Buffalo Soldier includes features of all 5 remaining Buffalo Solders that were living in this area.

Tolliver-Lee said from Crispus Attucks, an American stevedore of African and Native American descent, widely regarded as the first person killed in the Boston Massacre and thus the first American killed in the American Revolution, to Lloyd J. Austin III a retired four-star general who was appointed the secretary of defense Jan. 22 — blacks have served our country with distinction.

“The contributions are immeasurable,” Tolliver-Lee said. “This rich history should continue to be told … Black history should never be taken lightly or for granted.”

Army leadership emphasizes that embracing and celebrating diversity makes our Army stronger. Commemorating Black History Month gives us a chance to reflect on the contributions of African American Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians. The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley are dedicated to ensuring equality for all Soldiers, civilians and family members.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 17:18 Story ID: 388302 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Riley observes Black History Month, by Patrecia Geistfeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.