Croatian Troops sharpen small arms skills

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland- Croatian Army Soldiers from Volcano Battery, NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland took to a snow-covered range to sharpen their small arms skills during a qualification range January 19, 2021, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland.



Croatian Army 2nd lt. Mateja Fister, 7th Contingent, Volcano Battery, eFP BGP, said, “This readiness training is important for our troops so they can continue to improve their individual shooting skills."



Troops individually qualified with their standard service rifle, the VHS-2 which is manufactured in Croatia, on 100 and 150m targets. Some of the Troops also had a chance to qualify on the pistol range.



“The basics they teach us are breathing, posture and alignment of the rear and front sights,” Croatian Army Private Ivan Bacan explained.



The freezing temperatures and icy-cold metal of the rifles and pistols made the task of qualifying more difficult for the Soldiers, including Bacan.



“Today it was a bit difficult, but as the day went on, I improved,” Bacan said with a smile.



“It is a bit different than back home, it is quite cold… minus 17 degrees but the feel was more like minus 26 degrees,” Bacan explained. “ It was cold but we managed.”



Fister said the frigid conditions made the shoot more difficult, both for Troops and leaders, but that it gave Troops a chance to work on their cold-weather skills and improve overall readiness.



The lieutenant said the Soldiers did great working in the snow. They qualified and demonstrated weapons proficiency– and they looked out for one another and improved their ability to cope with bitter-cold conditions here in Poland.

