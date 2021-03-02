Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Station Great Lakes Participates in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

    Naval Station Great Lakes Participates in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

    Photo By John Sheppard | GREAT LAKES, Illinois (Feb. 1, 2021) The installation training team monitors exercise...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 3, 2021) – Navy installations across the country are participating in an annual two-week force protection exercise, Feb. 1-12.
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S., including Naval Station Great Lakes.
    On Feb. 2, the NSGL installation training team, led by Installation Training Officer Mark Wegge, conducted an active shooter drill that evaluated information dissemination, individual response plans, security force response, and the ability to coordinate with local emergency responders and the community. A simulated gate runner charged the gate to Bldg. 1 wherein a simulated hostage situation involving the commanding officer, Capt. Ray Leung, took place. Naval Security Forces and Great Lakes Police used negotiation techniques to bring the simulated suspect to surrender.
    “This scenario was a good opportunity for our security team to practice how to respond to an active shooter situation,” said Leung. “Our security forces responded exactly as they were trained. Our goal is to be ready for anything.”
    The local community was informed prior to the exercise, warning of traffic, sirens, and other possible minor disturbances that could affect the area. The use of outdoor warning sirens is used in lockdown procedures to inform the base to lock down or shelter in place.
    “We used all the tools for warning the base that we have at our disposal,” said Willie Ramsey, NSGL’s emergency management officer. “Using AtHoc messaging and Giant Voice prepares Great Lakes and the surrounding community for a real world situation.”
    During the exercise, the training team and participants exercised COVID-19 protection measures such as masks and limiting to people in each space to only those necessary.
    “Training opportunities throughout the pandemic have been challenging, but not impossible to execute,” said Wegge. “Through thorough planning, Great Lakes was able to create a safe training environment despite the challenges caused by COVID-19.”
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a regularly scheduled exercise that reinforces the need for everyone to maintain a force protection mindset and a readiness to respond to threats. We encourage personnel to remain aware of their surroundings throughout the exercise and to not assume that any suspicious activity is part of the exercise. Community members are asked to report any suspicious activity to Great Lakes Police at (847) 688-5555 for non-emergencies and to call 911 for emergencies.
    For updates during the exercise, visit the base’s Facebook account at www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes, and the base’s Twitter account at twitter.com/navstaglakes.
    For imagery from the exercise, please visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/cssc21

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 12:22
    Story ID: 388258
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Great Lakes Participates in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    great Lakes
    Exercise
    U.S. Navy
    Training
    CSSC21
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT