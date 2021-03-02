Fort Knox Tax Center begins 2020 season amid COVID restrictions

Courtesy Photo | Capt. RaShaunda Weaver, Tax Center leader, shares her enthusiasm to make the 2021 tax...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. RaShaunda Weaver, Tax Center leader, shares her enthusiasm to make the 2021 tax season a success with members of her team. (Photo by Jenn DeHaan, Fort Knox News) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Soldiers recently assigned to the Fort Knox Tax Center socially distanced themselves in front of Building 1310 Feb. 2 in anticipation of senior leaders cutting the ribbon on the 2021 tax season.



Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Senior Commander Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., joined the group of tax preparers at Pike Hall to celebrate the opening of the center, which already had over 135 appointments booked by the start of the ceremony.



“I am excited about this year’s tax season,” said Capt. RaShaunda Weaver, officer in charge of the center. “We have an amazing team. We have been working hard, and diligently.”



Evans said although the outdoor ceremony turned a bit cold, he was glad to be able to join the team for the opening.



“This is one of the really neat things we get to do here at Fort Knox,” said Evans. “I like it for a couple of reasons: number one because we bring people from all of the tenant units and organizations that raise their hands and say, ‘Hey, I want to help.’”



Evans said as part of being able to help taxpayers file their returns, the preparers must first be certified.



“They can do this with confidence, and make sure that they are indemnified any claim from one of our folks who are having their taxes prepared here,” said Evans. “Number two … it allows us to really service the incredible veteran and retiree community we have on post.”



Evans explained that while there are several active duty Soldiers and their Families who are expected to take advantage of the center to file their taxes, he sees the role of the preparers as extra special in the lives of local and area veterans.



“We know that the retirees in our community rely on this because … it allows them to continue to sustain themselves and get their taxes done, particularly in the environment we have now with COVID,” said Evans. “They feel comfortable and safe coming here on the installation, working with our team at the Legal Center.”



Shortly after the ribbon cutting ceremony ended, Soldiers cheered and clapped before walking back into the building to begin their work. Weaver said her team quickly learned the unique laws needed to accurately prepare taxes.



The Soldiers spent one week in a virtual environment learning tax law from attorneys and tax experts. Weaver worked with them for an additional two weeks afterward answers any questions and practicing filling out tax returns.



“They caught on fairly quickly,” Weaver said. “We had different tasks to do, so we would do them and then at the end of the day, we would spend about an hour or two discussing what we learned.”



Weaver explained the procedure for getting taxes filed. They are not taking walk-ins. Those who plan to use the center must first call 502-624-0044 to schedule an appointment. On the day of the appointment, clients will enter the Tax Center, located in the basement, and discuss their documents and intake sheet once called on to see a preparer.



“We can only have no more than eight people in the waiting room at a time because of COVID,” said Weaver.



Preparers will then need approximately 1 ½ to 2 hours to complete the filing, at which point the taxpayer will leave until called back in to sign the completed forms.



Weaver said though last year’s tax season was extended and affected by the pandemic, this year is expected to run smoothly though preparers will likely be busier than ever.



“This is a great opportunity to get taxes done for free and with V Corps being here, we probably have even more taxes to do than last year,” said Weaver. “I know my team is going to do a great job and this will be a successful tax year.”