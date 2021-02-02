Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Wintry scenes at Fort McCoy in January 2021

    Wintry scenes at Fort McCoy in January 2021

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A forested area of the post is shown Jan. 15, 2021, after a fresh snow at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Areas of the post are shown Jan. 15, 2021, after a fresh snow at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fort McCoy and Monroe County, Wis., average 42 inches of snow every year.

    From early to mid-January 2021, the installation received nearly a foot of snow. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:02
    Story ID: 388167
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Wintry scenes at Fort McCoy in January 2021, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    winter scenes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT