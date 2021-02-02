Photo Essay: Wintry scenes at Fort McCoy in January 2021

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A forested area of the post is shown Jan. 15, 2021, after a fresh snow at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A forested area of the post is shown Jan. 15, 2021, after a fresh snow at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy and Monroe County, Wis., average 42 inches of snow every year. From early to mid-January 2021, the installation received nearly a foot of snow. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Areas of the post are shown Jan. 15, 2021, after a fresh snow at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Fort McCoy and Monroe County, Wis., average 42 inches of snow every year.



From early to mid-January 2021, the installation received nearly a foot of snow. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."