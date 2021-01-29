Chief Information Systems Technician Justin

Storey, a native of Darmstadt, Germany, has

been in the Navy for 13 years and at NSA Souda

Bay for 11 months.



Storey is the senior enlisted advisor for Naval

Computer and Telecommunications Area

Master Station Atlantic Detachment Souda

Bay where he mentors Sailors, liaisons for the

technical director and ensures the installation’s

telecommunications are operating smoothly.

He trains junior Sailors to become qualified for

future assignments around the Fleet.



Storey said that becoming a Navy chief means

taking care of the future generation of the Navy.

“[It means] making sure that we have a sense of

heritage, making sure that we actually lead from

the front and continue setting the standard day in

and day out,” said Storey.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 08:56 Story ID: 388151 Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.