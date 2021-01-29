NSA Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony

Chief Information Systems Technician Justin
Storey, a native of Darmstadt, Germany, has
been in the Navy for 13 years and at NSA Souda
Bay for 11 months.
Storey is the senior enlisted advisor for Naval
Computer and Telecommunications Area
Master Station Atlantic Detachment Souda
Bay where he mentors Sailors, liaisons for the
technical director and ensures the installation’s
telecommunications are operating smoothly.
He trains junior Sailors to become qualified for
future assignments around the Fleet.
Storey said that becoming a Navy chief means
taking care of the future generation of the Navy.
“[It means] making sure that we have a sense of
heritage, making sure that we actually lead from
the front and continue setting the standard day in
and day out,” said Storey.
