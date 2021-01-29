Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony

    Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee | 210129-N-AZ866-0535 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief...... read more read more

    GREECE

    01.29.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    Chief Information Systems Technician Justin
    Storey, a native of Darmstadt, Germany, has
    been in the Navy for 13 years and at NSA Souda
    Bay for 11 months.

    Storey is the senior enlisted advisor for Naval
    Computer and Telecommunications Area
    Master Station Atlantic Detachment Souda
    Bay where he mentors Sailors, liaisons for the
    technical director and ensures the installation’s
    telecommunications are operating smoothly.
    He trains junior Sailors to become qualified for
    future assignments around the Fleet.

    Storey said that becoming a Navy chief means
    taking care of the future generation of the Navy.
    “[It means] making sure that we have a sense of
    heritage, making sure that we actually lead from
    the front and continue setting the standard day in
    and day out,” said Storey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 08:56
    Story ID: 388151
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chief pinning ceremony
    Greece
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Chief
    NSA Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT