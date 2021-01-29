NSA Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony

Chief Master-at-Arms Danny

Royer, a native of Lyndon, Ill.,

has been in the Navy for 12 years and

at NSA Souda Bay for one year.



Royer is the Security Department’s

Charlie Section chief, conducting

administrative work, making sure his

Sailors are receiving awards and their

security qualifications, and that the

watch bills are made.



Royer said being a Navy chief means

being there for his Sailors by giving

them a voice while making sure

everything comes together to support

the mission.



“Being a chief means setting the

example, doing the right thing, so

our Sailors ... know what to do (and)

what to look for," said Royer. “To be

that guidance to help them grow both

professionally and personally. Also,

to hold them accountable when we

need to.”

