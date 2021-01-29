Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NSA Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony

    Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee | 210129-N-AZ866-0369 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief...... read more read more

    GREECE

    01.29.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    Chief Master-at-Arms Danny
    Royer, a native of Lyndon, Ill.,
    has been in the Navy for 12 years and
    at NSA Souda Bay for one year.

    Royer is the Security Department’s
    Charlie Section chief, conducting
    administrative work, making sure his
    Sailors are receiving awards and their
    security qualifications, and that the
    watch bills are made.

    Royer said being a Navy chief means
    being there for his Sailors by giving
    them a voice while making sure
    everything comes together to support
    the mission.

    “Being a chief means setting the
    example, doing the right thing, so
    our Sailors ... know what to do (and)
    what to look for," said Royer. “To be
    that guidance to help them grow both
    professionally and personally. Also,
    to hold them accountable when we
    need to.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 08:42
    Story ID: 388148
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chief pinning ceremony
    Greece
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Chief
    NSA Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT