Chief Master-at-Arms Danny
Royer, a native of Lyndon, Ill.,
has been in the Navy for 12 years and
at NSA Souda Bay for one year.
Royer is the Security Department’s
Charlie Section chief, conducting
administrative work, making sure his
Sailors are receiving awards and their
security qualifications, and that the
watch bills are made.
Royer said being a Navy chief means
being there for his Sailors by giving
them a voice while making sure
everything comes together to support
the mission.
“Being a chief means setting the
example, doing the right thing, so
our Sailors ... know what to do (and)
what to look for," said Royer. “To be
that guidance to help them grow both
professionally and personally. Also,
to hold them accountable when we
need to.”
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 08:42
|Story ID:
|388148
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
