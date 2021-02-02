South Carolina National Guard surpasses 250,000 mark in COVID-19 testing support

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey | U.S. Army Spc. Tyasia Cobb, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey | U.S. Army Spc. Tyasia Cobb, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard, places a number on a patient’s vehicle at a COVID-19 mobile testing site in Lexington, South Carolina, Jan. 26, 2021. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard surpassed the quarter of a million mark in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted at over 829 mobile testing sites since May 2, 2020.



The more than 268,095 COVID-19 tests supported by the South Carolina National Guard is a new milestone in the state’s effort in response to COVID-19. It’s a testament to the state’s unified COVID-19 pandemic support effort led by Governor Henry McMaster.



"For more than 270 days since the mobile testing site mission began, our Soldiers and Airmen have excelled in meeting the demands of our state's COVID-19 testing effort. Reaching the quarter of a million mark in COVID-19 tests is a true testament to our service member's perseverance, passion for the mission, and professionalism," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. "It also demonstrates the strength of ‘Team South Carolina’ and the great cooperation of our state's COVID-19 Unified Command Group led by Governor Henry McMaster. Team South Carolina is strong and we are resilient. We've been through hard times before, and together we prevailed. I am confident we will do it again."



Since March 2020 the South Carolina National Guard has maintained an active-duty force of just under 500 Soldiers and Airmen who have conducted more than 1,000 missions, assisted with COVID-19 testing of more than 268,095 patients across the state, helped provide medical surge personnel to 10 hospitals, medically screened 229 congregate care patients at six different congregate-care facilities, conducted more than 417,000 inmate screenings at 17 different South Carolina Department of Corrections facilities, participated in 62 facility sanitation missions, prepared more than 68,818 prison inmate meals, and distributed more than 200,000 masks, 31,968 shields, and 205,825 gloves.



At Governor McMaster's order, the South Carolina National Guard has been mobilized for over 326 consecutive days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Adjutant General is a key member of the state's COVID-19 Unified Command Group led by Governor Henry McMaster. The South Carolina National Guard Joint Operations Center has been activated along with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division for a coordinated effort. In support of various state agencies, primarily the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the South Carolina National Guard continues to provide flexible support, shifting resources as necessary based on the priority of effort.



The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state.