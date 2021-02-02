NNSY Employee Selected for the NAVSEA NEXTGEN Program

When Emergency Management Specialist Alyx Riebeling was a gymnast growing up, she would hear her coach repeat the same words, 'Can’t better not be a word your brain or body understands.' Riebeling said, “This phrase holds true to me today. As Henry Ford once said, ‘Whether you think you can or you can’t, you’re right,’ so you must never let yourself think that you can’t do something. Don’t ever hold yourself back. Dream big and make it happen!”



And dream big Riebeling has – her mentality and drive for success have spurred her into taking on roles in safety and security since 2013. She has certifications as a firefighter, fire instructor, fire inspector, and police officer – roles that eventually led her to join Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) in 2016. Currently, she is the Subject Matter Expert (SME) for On-Scene response, specifically Shipboard Fire and Flooding, and the Lead Drill Controller/Coordinator for Major Fire Drills; the Executive Support Department’s (Code 1100) DEOCS Team Lead, responsible for compiling survey results and conducting focus groups to get feedback on ways to improve the climate of the code; and part of the COVID War Room/COVID Management Team (CMT) where she assists the shipyard in its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the workforce during the global pandemic. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Riebeling saw her next opportunity in the form of a notice released by NNSY's Public Affairs Office.



"The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Next Generation of Leadership (NEXTGEN) Program is a yearlong program and the first of three tiers of the leadership development program offered by NAVSEA,” said Riebeling. This program was initiated as part of NAVSEA’s campaign plan to Expand the Advantage through increased professional developmental and leadership training initiatives. NAVSEA selects about 50 participants from a sea of applicants from across the enterprise. Once accepted into the program, members of the cadre learn about leadership through several different initiatives for the next year. “As soon as I saw the opportunity, I knew I had to take it. I applied and was excited to learn that I had been accepted!”



The program lasts one year and provides participants with the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills through readings, exercises, mentoring, and shadowing leaders at their activity. In addition, they also get to participate in activities that spur innovation throughout the NAVSEA enterprise.



“While I am disappointed that we are not able to go to D.C. for the typical weeklong orientation, I am very excited to dive into the portions of the program we are able to do while following COVID regulations,” said Riebeling. During her time in the program, Riebeling will be able to meet with the incoming SES as well as the CO of NNSY and hear about their experiences, shadow her department head and other senior leaders, and gain a better understanding of how the shipyard departments work together to keep NNSY moving forward. In addition, she’ll also be working with her fellow NEXTGEN Program participants in group projects, readings, mentoring sessions, and more.



“I am excited about the NEXTGEN Program because of the opportunity to shadow and learn from established leaders within the organization. I also hope to establish myself as a leader within the workforce and use the tools and skills I learn in this program to develop an impactful legacy in all that I do,” said Riebeling. “This portion of the program will provide a unique insight into the attitude and commitment that define successful leaders. This exceptional experience will also provide perspective and understanding on how to lead effective meetings and provide impactful presentations. I imagine this could have an incredible impact on my journey to hopefully becoming a future manager and successful leader in the NAVSEA enterprise.”



She continued, “I am also eager for the mentoring component, to learn to identify and work through weakness and improve upon personal strengths. I hope to absorb strategies to improve effectiveness in communications, problem solving, and decision-making. I look forward to being able to bring these experiences back to the team, spreading a passion for what I learned and utilizing this experience to influence teams to get results that support the mission.”



As Riebeling steps into the program ready to learn, she hopes to inspire others to take the next step in their careers and follow their dreams. “This is an incredible opportunity for shipyard personnel looking to make the next big move in their career,” she said. “I would definitely recommend starting the application process early. It is essential that you put your best foot forward so it is crucial that you have your application reviewed by a member of management or a leader in your department. Sometimes it is helpful to have someone who has already gotten to your next career milestone look at your resume to help you highlight areas where you are already showing leadership potential and also point out areas you could work on. I know it can be difficult to talk about yourself, but take this opportunity to be your own best advocate and showcase your biggest successes.”



Riebeling also wants to encourage others to look for whatever opportunities they can to succeed. “Life is far too short to wait for opportunity and success to find you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 07:10 Story ID: 388136 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NNSY Employee Selected for the NAVSEA NEXTGEN Program, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.