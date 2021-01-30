Volunteers from Naval Medicine Readiness Training Command Yokosuka administers the Covid-19 vaccine to personnel assigned to the forward deployed naval forces of U.S. 7th Fleet based in the Indo-Pacific region, January 30, 2021.



From Left to right: First row: LCDR Catey Kubera and LCDR Beecher Whiteaker; Second Row: CDR Ben Ricks, CDR Casey Burns, CDR Brock Johnson and LCDR Craig Hofferber. (U.S. Navy Photo by LCDR Catey Kubera)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 01:11 Story ID: 388125 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC Yokosuka Aids Covid-19 Vaccine Push, by erika figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.