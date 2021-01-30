Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Yokosuka Aids Covid-19 Vaccine Push

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.30.2021

    Story by erika figueroa 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    Volunteers from Naval Medicine Readiness Training Command Yokosuka administers the Covid-19 vaccine to personnel assigned to the forward deployed naval forces of U.S. 7th Fleet based in the Indo-Pacific region, January 30, 2021.

    From Left to right: First row: LCDR Catey Kubera and LCDR Beecher Whiteaker; Second Row: CDR Ben Ricks, CDR Casey Burns, CDR Brock Johnson and LCDR Craig Hofferber. (U.S. Navy Photo by LCDR Catey Kubera)

