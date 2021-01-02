NNSY Accepting Applications for its Apprentice Program

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is accepting applications for its Apprentice Program from Feb. 1 – Mar. 1. The program seeks to recruit enthusiastic individuals looking to start a rewarding career with the Federal Government.



The four-year program offers selected candidates a chance to earn a competitive salary while they learn a trade, gaining their Technician Career Studies Certificate from Tidewater Community College (TCC) at the same time. Graduates also have the option to advance their education upon completion of the program by pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Maritime Technologies: Trades Technician Degree. Apprentices have the option to choose from 24 different trades and become experts on their selected trade by taking TCC’s academic courses, NNSY’s trade theory training, and receiving on-the-job experience. NNSY’s Apprentice Director Colby Tynes said, “The apprenticeship is a great way to not just have a job, but to build a career in a trade that allows you to support your country.”



To apply for the program, interested individuals need to complete an admission application for TCC, either online or at the college; take the Virginia Placement Test (VPT); and set up an account and complete an application on www.indeed.com. The job announcement for the 2022 apprenticeship program will be posted on Indeed beginning Feb. 1. All components of the application must be received by Mar. 1 to be considered for the program.



After the application deadline passes, eligible candidates will be notified via email to schedule an interview. Candidates are encouraged to monitor their email inboxes carefully, along with spam and junk folders. The interviews are expected to be held in the summer and fall of 2021. After the interviews are completed, selections will be made. Those selected will be notified via email. Any individual accepting a job with NNSY will be required to pass a pre-employment physical and security review.



When asked what makes a great apprentice, Tynes said, “someone with a good attitude, a willingness to learn, and who is a team player.”



Along with having their tuition and books paid for, apprentices receive a generous benefit package that includes 13 days of paid annual leave per year (increases to 20 days after 3 years), 13 days of paid sick leave per year, a retirement plan, and health, dental, vision, and life insurance for employees and their family members.



NNSY’s Apprentice Program Class of 2020 valedictorian, Evan Webb, a Shop 57 Insulator, said the benefits of the apprenticeship program expanded past employment benefits for him. “My experience in the apprenticeship has allowed me to grow as a person at work and at home. It helped me be disciplined in my every day job as well as motivating me to look toward the next goal and make it happen.”



For more information on NNSY’s Apprenticeship Program, visit www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/Norfolk/Careers/Apprentice-Program/.

