Michigan Guard returns to D.C.; bolstering D.C. support

The Michigan National Guard (MING) was asked by federal authorities for additional support to help continue security efforts at the U.S. Capitol.



Michigan National Guard members returned to Michigan on Jan. 24, 2021, from a week-long mobilization in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The Michigan National Guard has been asked to provide up to 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen to support the new security mission in Washington, D.C. Close to half of the force deployed to D.C. for this new assignment on Thursday, Jan. 28. This weekend, the remaining Guard members will join them. This group of Guard members comes from units across the state.



“It is an honor to be asked to provide this support to our federal partners,” said U.S. Army Major General Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of Michigan’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We have identified the resources needed to fulfill this request, and I know that our Michigan Guard members were requested to serve in this capacity because of their outstanding reputation of service, professionalism and patriotism.”



The Michigan National Guard’s return to D.C. will provide support to the U.S. Capitol Police. According to a news release by the National Guard Bureau, approximately 7,000 National Guard members will be involved in the new mission.



The Michigan National Guard has been proudly and honorably answering the call to assist the nation for more than 150 years. Prior to the National Capital Region support request, Michigan most recently responded at the nation’s southwest border in spring 2020.



“It’s a point of pride for Michigan that we are regularly asked to support missions such as these,” said Command Sergeant Major William Russell III, MING’s senior enlisted leader. “Selfless service is the common thread I see among our soldiers, who come from every corner of the state. We are an adaptable, capable and willing group of men and women who are always ready to serve.”



Michigan National Guard takes the initiative to test all members for COVID-19 prior to deploying, and again, upon return to their home state. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be made available to MING Soldiers and Airmen. All members continue to practice precautions that incorporate COVID-19 guidance implemented by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), including mandatory mask wearing, frequent sanitization, and social distancing.



The deployment is expected to last into March.

