U.S. Army Central combines people-focused programs to spark change

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. -- “We want people to put us out of business,” said Lt. Col. Kimberly Culver, the Military Equal Opportunity (MEO) program manager at U.S. Army Central (USARCENT). Heads nodded in agreement during a meeting with USARCENT directorate leads from MEO, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP), Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO), and Soldier Family Readiness Advocacy Program (SFRP).



In the Fall of 2020, USARCENT established the Command Office of Readiness and Diversity (CORD), which aligned the four people-focused programs under one functional directorate.



“Each one of our programs shares a common core mission,” said Stephen Bowens, Director of USARCENT CORD. “We’re all here to take care of people.”



“By pulling us together under one umbrella, we’re more efficient, we’re able to close more gaps, and we’re able to provide better services,” said Culver. “We are also able to sync communication and provide a collective sound approach versus compartmentalizing efforts as we did in the past.”



Although the programs will fall under one directorate, they will continue to process Soldier, Civilian, and Family Member situations and concerns separately.



“All of us are here to respond, advocate, advise and impact change to prevent,” said Bowens. “Each CORD member is licensed, vetted by the command, and passionate about helping others. We want to help people get the right medical, behavioral, and legal support they need.”



The USARCENT CORD team said they are always seeking ways to improve services and get people involved.



“If you have an idea you would like to share or are seeking guidance about your situation and need to speak with someone, we offer walk-ins, anonymous reporting, and 24/7 hotlines,” said Culver. “We want people to feel comfortable in bringing issues forward. Your voice does matter.”



USARCENT CORD contact information:

24/7 MEO & Hotline: (803) 885-7163; DSN (312) 889-7163

MEO Email: usarmy.shaw.usarcent.list.mcp-eo-all@mail.mil



EEO: (803) 885-8636; DSN (312) 889-7163

EEO POC: Latoshia.a.gardner.civ@mail.mil



SFRP: (803) 885-8841; (312) 889-8841

SFRP POC Email: Virginia.a.cooper.civ@mail.mil



24/7 SHARP Hotline: (803) 885-8625; (312) 889-8625

SHARP POC Email: Stephanie.a.armstrong.mil@mail.mil